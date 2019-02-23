ICC to show security plans to BCCI ahead of World Cup: Manohar

The BCCI had send a letter to the ICC raising the security issues at the upcoming 2019 World Cup, to be played in England from May 30.

"I have received the BCCI's letter. Security has, and always will be, the top priority of the ICC. When the ICC (board members) meet in Dubai on March 2, we will show the BCCI all the security plans which have been put in place for the World Cup," Manohar was quoted by Times of India. "They can satisfy themselves over the arrangements for the World Cup. Every board is entitled to do that."

The letter was composed after a BCCI meeting on Friday (February 23). "As far as other issues are concerned, I will place BCCI's letter and the concerns expressed therein, before the ICC Board," Manohar said.