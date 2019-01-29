ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2020: India, Pakistan, Australia to kick off proceedings

For the first time, the women's and men's T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country.

Ten women's teams will play in 23 matches that will take place from 21 February to 8 March, culminating in the final at the MCG on International Women's Day. Reigning champion Australia will clash with India in the opening game in Sydney.

The men's competition, from October 18 to November 15, will feature several qualifying matches before Australia kicks off the Super 12 group stages on October 24 against top-ranked Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, New Zealand and two qualifiers make up one side of the draw, with defending champions the Windies starting their title defence against the Black Caps on October 25. India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan and two qualifiers make up the other side of the draw.

For the women's fixtures, four-time winner Australia is in Group A with New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and one qualifier, while West Indies and 2009 champion England joins South Africa, Pakistan and a second qualifying team.

Both tournaments will be held across Australia in eight host Cities and 13 venues. The finals of both tournaments will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Women's Fixtures (February 21 - March 8)

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1

Group B: England, Windies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2

Semifinals: March 5

Final: March 8

Men's Fixtures (October 18 - November 15)

Men's Qualifiers: October 18 - 23

Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, Windies, New Zealand, two qualifiers

Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers

Semifinals: November 11 and 12

Final: November 15