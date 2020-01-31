Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh dominate South Africa to enter semis

By Pti
Bangladesh bundled South Africa for 157 in 42.3 overs (Image Courtesy: CWC Twitter)
Bangladesh bundled South Africa for 157 in 42.3 overs (Image Courtesy: CWC Twitter)

Potchefstroom (South Africa), January 31: Bangladesh dished out a clinical all-round performance to beat hosts South Africa by 104 runs and enter the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Thursday (January 30).

Sent in to bat, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from opener Tanzid Hasan (80 off 84 balls), Shahadat Hossain (74 off 76) and Towhid Hridoy (51 off 73) to post a competitive 261 for 5.

The South Africans were below-par with the ball as two out of five Bangladesh wickets came off run-outs.

Off-spinner Pheko Moletsane (2/41) and Tiaan van Vuuren (1/46) were the only wicket-takers for the home team.

South Africa were no better with the bat also as left-arm orthodox bowler Rakibul Hasan returned with impressive figures of 5/19 while Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/41) scalped two wickets to bowl the hosts out for 157 in 42.3 overs.

Middle-order batsman Luke Beaufort top-scored for South Africa with a 91-ball 60, while opener Jonathan Bird made 35 but their contributions were not enough to see the hosts through.

Bangladesh will play New Zealand in the second semifinal here on February 6. New Zealand had beaten West Indies by two wickets on Wednesday (January 29).

More U19 WORLD CUP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 8:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue