ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Senior India cricketers hail Shafali Verma and Co. for making history

The Girls in Blue first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs to make the contest one-sided. They overhauled the target inside 14 overs and won the game by a margin of 7 wickets to lift the coveted trophy.

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Match in Final, Stats

The win also reaffirms India's dominance at the U-19 level with the boys winning the world title in the Caribbean last year.

Pacer Titas Sadhu, who was brilliantly supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win for their team.

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Clinical Indian girls hammer England by 7 wickets to lift inaugural title

While Sadhu - who bowled 20 dot balls from her quota of four overs - proved that Indian women's pace bowling is in safe hands following the retirement of Jhulan Goswami when she returned with impressive figures of 4-0-6-2.

Chopra - who is the second leading wicket-taker in the tournament - too continued her dream run as she snapped two for 13. Archana Devi also scalped 2 for 17, while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Shafali(1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each as England girls were all at sea after being asked to take the first strike.

India has been waiting for this moment for a long time, said chief coach Nooshin Al Khadeer after her team lifted their maiden ICC trophy, adding that the T20 world cup triumph underlines the country's enormous depth of talent.

It was also te first-ever ICC trophy for the Indian Women's Cricket team. "It is a fabulous feeling. This is the feeling we have been waiting for very long. This is the first time we won the cup and it has come with the U-19 kids. Just shows the kind of depth we have and what is there for us in the future," she said after the match.

Indian cricket fraternity was buoyed by the U-19 girls' achievement Down Under and seniors from men's and women's teams congratulated Shafali Verma and her spirited band of teenagers.

Here's who said what?

Rohit Sharma

Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud🇮🇳 #JaiHind @bcciwomen @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 29, 2023

Smriti Mandhana

Champions of the world. Proud. Absolutely proud of the bunch. Champions in the inaugural edition makes it even more special. This is just the beginning. Go team💙 #U19T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GCuuCpsh0e — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) January 29, 2023

Virat Kohli

U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph 🏆🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 29, 2023

Mithali Raj

CHAMPIONS! 🇮🇳



Congratulations #TeamIndia, this is a monumental achievement! This fantastic victory shows how dominating you have been throughout the tournament. The triumph is even more special considering this is the first-ever Women's #U19T20WorldCup. Cherish every moment! pic.twitter.com/M97kBJNcUs — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 29, 2023

Virender Sehwag

Congratulations to the Indian Girls for winning the Under 19 world cup. Dominating performance @BCCIWomen Enjoy the moment #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MpAe0CNK53 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2023

Sourav Ganguly

Congratulations to the Women’s under 19 team for winning the World Cup .. it’s a great stepping stone for the girls to take their game to the higher level .@BCCIWomen .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 29, 2023

Jay Shah

Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad

Bhartiya Naari sab par Bhaari. Congratulations @BCCIWomen on being the first ever Under 19 Women’s World cup champions . #INDvENG . pic.twitter.com/dPbxgLFgIW — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 29, 2023

Robin Uthappa

History is made 🙌🏽 What an achievement by these young girls!! Many congratulations to all. Enjoy the win 😊👏🏽 #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dQYSj1Ex1P — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) January 29, 2023

Neeraj Chopra

Enjoyed watching this moment from the stands. Congratulations Team India @BCCIWomen on making history #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xyKIbQ4AxW — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 29, 2023