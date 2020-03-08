ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Full List of Awards Winners, Prize Money and Statistics

With this win, Australia lifted their fifth WT20 in what was their sixth final of the showpiece event. Having set a daunting target of 185 for the Indians to chase, the Australians bundled the Indians for 99.

Batting first after the coin landed in Meg Lanning's favour, Australia came out in scintillating fashion with their openers Alyssa Healy (75 off 39 balls) and Beth Mooney (78 off 54 balls) laying the foundation with a 115-run partnership in quick time. Stirred up by the grand occasion, their onslaught fired Australia to a formidable 184 for four in the stipulated 20 overs.

In response, no Indian batter lived up to the occasion as they failed to perform as a unit and suffered their only defeat in the tournament.

Here's the list of award winners and statistics from the final:

Prize Money - Champions - Australia - Prize money - $1 million

Runner-up - India - Prize money - USD 500,000

Highest Attendance:

A crowd of 86,174 at the MCG was a record for a women's cricket match.

Highest Wicket-taker:

Poonam Yadav - 10 wickets

Highest run-scorer:

Alyssa Healy - 236 runs

Women's World T20 champions:

2009: England (vs NZ)

2010: Australia (vs NZ)

2012: Australia (vs Eng)

2014: Australia (vs Eng)

2016: West Indies (vs Aus)

2018: Australia (vs Eng)

2020: Australia (vs Ind)

Player of the Match:

Alyssa Healy

Player of the Series:

Beth Mooney

India women in this World Cup:

Shafali - 163 runs in 5 innings

Harmanpreet + Mandhana + Rodrigues - 164 runs in 14 innings

India's senior teams (Men & Women) in ICC events since 2014:

Men's ODIs:

2015 WC - Semis

2017 CT - Runners-up

2019 WC - Semis

Men's T20Is:

2014 WT20 - Runners-up

2016 WT20 - Semis

Women's ODIs:

2017 WC - Runners-up

Women's T20Is:

2018 WT20 - Semis

2020 WT20 - Runners-up.