ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Have full faith in my team, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

By Pti
Have full faith in my team, India skipper Harmapreet Kaur

Melbourne, March 8: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday said she has full faith in her team to do well in future after Australia outclassed her side by 85 runs in the summit clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here.

Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were outplayed in all departments of the games by the defending champions Australia who clinched their fifth title.

"The way we played in the league games was outstanding. I still have a lot of faith in my team," Harmanpreet said after the match.

"It's part of the game, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. You have to keep learning. But I trust this team," she added.

Kaur, however, rued the dropped chances of Australia openers Beth Mooney (78 not out) and Alyssa Healy (75), who set up their team's victory. She said that the team needs to work in the fielding department and learn from their mistakes.

"Today, it was unfortunate that we dropped those catches. The upcoming one-and-a-half years is very important. We need to focus, especially in fielding," she said.

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
