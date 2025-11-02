Cricket ICC Women's World Cup Final Award Ceremony Live Updates: Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma Contenders For Top Awards Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 23:32 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ICC Women's World Cup Final Award Ceremony Live Updates: The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final is underway in Navi Mumbai as the Women in Blue have set up a target of 299 for the Proteas to chase it down.

For the Indians, the top scorers have been Shafali Varma, who scored 87(78) and she was ably supported by Deepti Sharma (58) and Richa Ghosh (34). The star of India's semi-final win, Jemimah Rodrigues scored 24, while the team's leading run-scorer managed to get 45 valuable runs.

(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates)

LIVE Feed

ICC Women's World Cup Final: Quick Wickets! Quick wickets for the Indian side have shifted the momentum in their favour!! First it was Laura Wolvaardt and now it's Chloe Tyron! ICC Women's World Cup Final: Score Update! 41 overs gone, South Africa are now at 220/6. 79 runs needed in the last 54 balls. IND-W vs SA-W Live Updates: HUNDRED For Laura Wolvaardt! Century for Wolvaardt in back-to-back games! A big score in the final, but can she go all the way and get her team over the finishing line? ICC Women's World Cup Final 2025: Latest Update... South Africa still need 101 runs need to win with 72 balls remaining. SA now at 198/5 (35) IND-W vs SA-W World Cup Final: Who Will Win The Final? Well, the win percentage chance is with the Indians as of now but you can't really rule out the South Africans as their captain is well set at mid 80s. IND-W vs SA-W World Cup Final: Latest Score... As per the latest score, South Africa are currently at 183/5 with 116 runs needed in the last 90 balls. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Top Performers Of Team South Africa... Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas as she finished the innings with 3 wickets. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Top Performers Of Team India... For the hosts, Shafali Verma scored 87 and Smriti Mandhana (45), Deepti Sharma (58) and Richa Ghosh (34) added valuable runs to take the score close to 300. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Final Underway... The final is still underway in Navi Mumbai as South Africa look to chase down a target of 299 runs on the board. The 298 score by the Indians is the 2nd highest total in the history of ICC Women's World Cup summit clashes. ICC Women's World Cup Final Award Ceremony: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our ICC Women's World Cup Final Award Ceremony Live coverage all the way from Navi Mumbai!

As far as the South African team is concerned, Ayabhonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers for picking up 3 wickets and Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tyron picked up a wicket each. The highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history Marizanne Kapp didn't get any wickets but was economical throughout.

Both India and South Africa have never won the ODI World Cup before. India did manage to reach the final twice in 2005 and 2017 but failed in both the occasions. Harmanpreet Kaur, who was part of the 17 squad will have nothing in mind but to clinch the title as the skipper of the side.

This is for the first-time ever, we will be seeing a winner other than Australia and England. As the final heats up, all eyes are on the high-voltage clash that has already taken the fans on the edge of their seats.

If the Women in Blue somehow manage to win the title, then they will be the third nation to have clinched both the Men's and Women's ODI World Cup after Australia and England.

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry.

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.