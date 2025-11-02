ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Prize Money: How much Financial Award Teams have Received? Full Breakdown

India are playing South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday (November 2) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
In the 2025 edition of the World Cup, eight teams participated and after the group stages, four teams - England, Australia, South Africa and India qualified for the semifinals.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record-breaking total prize pool of USD 13.88 million (approximately Rs 122.5 crore) for the 2025 edition of the Women’s World Cup. This represents nearly a threefold jump from the previous edition, demonstrating the ICC’s growing commitment to women’s cricket.
|Position / Achievement
|Prize Money (USD)
|Approx. in INR (Crore)
|Previous Edition (USD)
|Increase (%)
|Champions
|4.48 million
|39.55 crore
|1.32 million
|+239%
|Runners-up
|2.24 million
|19.77 crore
|0.60 million
|+273%
|Losing Semi-Finalists (each)
|1.12 million
|9.89 crore
|0.30 million
|+273%
|5th–6th Place Teams (each)
|700,000
|6.2 crore
|Not specified
|—
|7th–8th Place Teams (each)
|280,000
|2.47 crore
|Not specified
|—
|Group Stage Win Bonus (per win)
|34,314
|0.30 crore (30.29 lakh)
|Not applicable
|—
|Guaranteed Participation Fee
|250,000
|2.20 crore
|—
|—
|Total Prize Pool
|13.88 million
|122.5 crore
|~4.8 million
|+190%
Pakistan finished 8th in the tournament and didn't win a single match in the group stages. Hence, they have won a total of USD 530,000, which is around Rs 4.67 crore.
Bangladesh managed to finish 7th in the tournament and finished with 1 win in the group stages. They have won a total of USD 564,414, which is Rs 4.97 crore.
New Zealand finished 6th and they have won a total of Rs 8.70 crore in the Women's World Cup 2025.
Co-hosts Sri Lanka also managed just 1 win in the tournament and they have also received Rs 8.70 crore in the World Cup.
Australia won six matches in the group stages and after their semifinal exit, they have won a total of Rs 13.96 crore.
England registered five wins in the group stages, and they have bagged Rs 13.66 crore from the Women's World Cup.
To be Determined. South Africa won five matches in the group stages as well.
To be determined. India managed to win three group stage matches.