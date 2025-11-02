English Edition
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Prize Money: How much Financial Award Teams have Received? Full Breakdown

By MyKhel Staff
India are playing South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday (November 2) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

In the 2025 edition of the World Cup, eight teams participated and after the group stages, four teams - England, Australia, South Africa and India qualified for the semifinals.

ICC Women s World Cup 2025 Prize Money How much Financial Award Teams have Won

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record-breaking total prize pool of USD 13.88 million (approximately Rs 122.5 crore) for the 2025 edition of the Women’s World Cup. This represents nearly a threefold jump from the previous edition, demonstrating the ICC’s growing commitment to women’s cricket.

Key Highlights:

  • The champions will earn USD 4.48 million (Rs 39.55 crore), which is more than triple the prize from the last edition (USD 1.32 million).
  • Runners-up will receive USD 2.24 million (Rs 19.77 crore) — a 273% increase from the last time.
  • Losing semi-finalists will each get USD 1.12 million (Rs 9.89 crore), up from USD 300,000.
  • Teams will be rewarded for group-stage match wins, enhancing competitiveness.

Detailed Prize Money Distribution

Position / Achievement Prize Money (USD) Approx. in INR (Crore) Previous Edition (USD) Increase (%)
Champions 4.48 million 39.55 crore 1.32 million +239%
Runners-up 2.24 million 19.77 crore 0.60 million +273%
Losing Semi-Finalists (each) 1.12 million 9.89 crore 0.30 million +273%
5th–6th Place Teams (each) 700,000 6.2 crore Not specified
7th–8th Place Teams (each) 280,000 2.47 crore Not specified
Group Stage Win Bonus (per win) 34,314 0.30 crore (30.29 lakh) Not applicable
Guaranteed Participation Fee 250,000 2.20 crore
Total Prize Pool 13.88 million 122.5 crore ~4.8 million +190%

How Much Prize Money has Each Team Won in the Women's World Cup 2025?

Pakistan

Pakistan finished 8th in the tournament and didn't win a single match in the group stages. Hence, they have won a total of USD 530,000, which is around Rs 4.67 crore.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh managed to finish 7th in the tournament and finished with 1 win in the group stages. They have won a total of USD 564,414, which is Rs 4.97 crore.

New Zealand

New Zealand finished 6th and they have won a total of Rs 8.70 crore in the Women's World Cup 2025.

Sri Lanka

Co-hosts Sri Lanka also managed just 1 win in the tournament and they have also received Rs 8.70 crore in the World Cup.

Australia

Australia won six matches in the group stages and after their semifinal exit, they have won a total of Rs 13.96 crore.

England

England registered five wins in the group stages, and they have bagged Rs 13.66 crore from the Women's World Cup.

South Africa

To be Determined. South Africa won five matches in the group stages as well.

India

To be determined. India managed to win three group stage matches.

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 21:15 [IST]
