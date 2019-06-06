ICC World Cup 2019: ICC tells BCCI to ask MS Dhoni to remove 'Balidaan Badge' from gloves

But according to reports, the former India captain might not be able to sport the 'Balidaan Badge' anymore in the showpiece event. Apparently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ask Dhoni to remove the symbol from his gloves.

Dhoni sports keeping gloves with Indian Army insignia, wins hearts

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager - Strategic Communications, told PTI that the apex body has requested the Indian cricket board to have the sign removed. India's next game is against Australia on Sunday (June 9).

"It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed," Furlong told PTI.

When asked if Dhoni, who is a Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation, she added: "For first breach no, just a request to remove".

The 'Balidaan Badge' is symbol comprising a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with "Balidaan" inscribed in Devanagari. Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the army insignia and Dhoni being an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment, who also went through training under the Para Brigade in 2015, proudly flaunts it.

MS has a mobile case with Balidan. Also during IPL he was wearing cap with Balidan. His love and respect for Para SF is above all. #Balidan #ParaSF pic.twitter.com/f2C01jnvUB — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 5, 2019

The ICC regulations say: "The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match." However, there's no mention of army symbol in the regulations and Dhoni wasn't actually flashing them.