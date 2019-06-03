ICC World Cup 2019: Beleaguered Proteas can turn it around: Phehlukwayo

ICC Cricket World Cup Special | Full Schedule

The Proteas suffered a 21-run defeat to Bangladesh on Sunday after a heavy loss to hosts England in the opening game of the tournament.

Faf du Plessis' side face an uphill battle to qualify for the semi-finals, but Phehlukwayo says all is not lost ahead of a clash with India on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: I don't think we are far away from a win: Duminy | Not a single player in dressing room is playing to his potential: Faf du Plessis

"There have been some bad days in my career," said the all-rounder. "I've learned, and the team has learned, that it is not the end of the world.

"We can always bounce back, we are a team that bounces back from situations and we will definitely do it again.

"We haven't had a good start but this is a big tournament and anyone can beat anyone on any given day.

"If you are smart and clinical and you execute, you'll win. We've been missing that but it's coming.

"The coach has mentioned winning small battles, breaking partnerships and taking wickets. It's not far away."