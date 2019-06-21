Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: David Warner is making up for the lost time

By
David Warner

Bengaluru, June 21: "We're just trying to make up for that year."

This quote of David Warner, as reported by ESPNcricinfo, could be the statement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The 32-year-old left-hand batsman is not wasting even one occasion he is going to bat in the middle.

On Thursday, Warner slammed yet another hundred - a big one (166 off 147) - to take himself to the top of the scorers' list and Australia to the top of the points table in the World Cup.

The opener now has 447 runs from six matches with two hundreds and as many fifties and pipped Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to the top position. This is coming in the wake of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 where Warner had finished as the highest scorer as well even without playing the full tournament, amassing 692 runs in 12 matches.

It doesn't matter how Warner plays

Amid his high form in the World Cup, Warner has still been questioned over his slow batting - slow by his standards of course. His 84-ball 56 against India was more stunning than the Pakistan captain yawning on the field in an electric clash against the same opponents. Even his hundred against Pakistan in small ground came in more than run a ball. There are doubts as to whether Warner is no more as effective in milking the Powerplay. However, it doesn't matter how his runs come as long as they come. Warner is trying to play as deep as possible and hence the slow starts. Tactically, it's sheer brilliance.

Australia were in a hole during the time Warner and Steve Smith were made to sit at home and watch their country play from the sidelines, thanks to the Sandpapergate scandal. The Kangaroos could not find suitbale replacements to the duo in an entire one year and did not think twice about their form and fitness when the ban ended. Aaron Finch's side is half as powerful when its best two players are absent and Warner's batting prowess is proving it consistently in this World Cup.

Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
