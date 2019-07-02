ICC World Cup 2019: Dinesh Karthik plays first WC match 15 years after making his ODI debut

ICC Cricket World Cup Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

34-year-old Karthik played his first match for the country in 2004 and finally made his World Cup debut in the ongoing edition. After having played 15 years of international cricket the batsman finally has found a place in the playing XI.

Karthik had previously been a part of the Men in Blue's 2007 World Cup squad, but he did not get a chance to play in the starting XI. The right-handed batsmen finally found a place after Jadhav came under heavy criticism for his batting approach in India's match against hosts England.

We are coming to the tail-end of a major tournament. It is around now that a team should know it's best eleven. From that point of view, India must hope Dinesh Karthik comes good. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2019

When MS Dhoni and Jadhav came to the crease, India were going steady as they attempted to chase down 338. But the duo failed to look for boundaries, scoring through singles and doubles.

The team was thus handed their first defeat in the ongoing edition of the World Cup, as they lost to England by 31 runs and the blame fell on Dhoni and Jadhav. Eventually Jadhav was dropped for the ongoing match against Bangladesh and Karthik was handed his maiden World Cup match.

In the ogoing match India won the toss and chose to bat. Another change in the Virat Kohli-led team was that Bhuvneshwar Kumar was back in the team in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

Kohli's men ae currently placed at the second position in the tournametn standings with 11 points from seven outings and a win against Bangladesh will secure a semifinal place for ther Men in Blue.

Padding up to take on #Bangladesh 🇧🇩😉 @DineshKarthik all set to play his first game in #CWC19. How excited are you guys 🤩

Toss News: 🇮🇳 India win toss, elect to bat#BANvIND #TeamIndia #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/qeliwQFMeo — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 2, 2019