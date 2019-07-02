Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Dinesh Karthik plays first WC match 15 years after making his ODI debut

By
Dinesh Karthik had been a part of the 2007 World Cup team but hadnt played a single match
Dinesh Karthik had been a part of the 2007 World Cup team but hadn't played a single match

Bengaluru, July 2: It has been a long wait, but being included in the World Cup playing XI is always worth the wait. And in India's ongoing match against Bangladesh at the ICC Men's World Cup, Dinesh Karthik has been named in the team's line-up in place of Kedar Jadhav. As a result Karthik has made his World Cup debut for India.

ICC Cricket World Cup Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

34-year-old Karthik played his first match for the country in 2004 and finally made his World Cup debut in the ongoing edition. After having played 15 years of international cricket the batsman finally has found a place in the playing XI.

ICC WC 2019: India vs Bangladesh, Live Score

Karthik had previously been a part of the Men in Blue's 2007 World Cup squad, but he did not get a chance to play in the starting XI. The right-handed batsmen finally found a place after Jadhav came under heavy criticism for his batting approach in India's match against hosts England.

When MS Dhoni and Jadhav came to the crease, India were going steady as they attempted to chase down 338. But the duo failed to look for boundaries, scoring through singles and doubles.

The team was thus handed their first defeat in the ongoing edition of the World Cup, as they lost to England by 31 runs and the blame fell on Dhoni and Jadhav. Eventually Jadhav was dropped for the ongoing match against Bangladesh and Karthik was handed his maiden World Cup match.

In the ogoing match India won the toss and chose to bat. Another change in the Virat Kohli-led team was that Bhuvneshwar Kumar was back in the team in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

Kohli's men ae currently placed at the second position in the tournametn standings with 11 points from seven outings and a win against Bangladesh will secure a semifinal place for ther Men in Blue.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 17:13 [IST]
