ICC World Cup 2019: India enter semifinal for 7th time; have 3-3 record so far

While Australia made it to the last four earlier, India took eight matches to cement their place on Tuesday when they thumped Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston.

This is the seventh time that the Men in Blue have made the semifinals of the World Cup and for the first time, they have made it three times on the trot.

Here is a look at all the semi-final matches that India have played since 1983 when they had made it for the first time:

Beat England by 6 wickets, Manchester, 1983

Bob Willis won the toss and elected to bat, but apart from a couple of 30s from their openers Graeme Fowler and Chris Tavare, England did not have any big individual knock and were all out for 213 in 60 overs. India captain Kapil Dev took three for 35. India had a decent start to their chase and two fifties from Yashpal Sharma (61) and Sandeep Patil (51 not out) saw India winning the match by six wickets with over five overs to spare. Mohinder Amarnath, who took two wickets and scored 46 runs, was the man of the match.

Lost to England by 35 runs, Bombay (Mumbai), 1987

Kapil's side took on England once again in the semifinal and it was at home for the defending champions. The Indian captain won the toss and asked Mike Gatting's England to bat first. It was Graham Gooch's day all through as he made 115 by taking on the Indian spinners. Gatting made 56. England ended up at 254 for six in 50 overs and Maninder Singh took three for 54. India lost Sunil Gavaskar early and apart from 64 by Mohammad Azharuddin, none of the other batsmen could rise to the occasion and the home team was all out for 219 in 45.3 overs to lose by 35 runs. Eddie Hemmings took four for 52. Gooch was the man of the match.

Lost to Sri Lanka, Calcutta (Kolkata), 1996, as the match was forfeited

Azharuddin won the toss and sent Arjuna Ranatunga's men to bat first. India had two major successes in the very first over but Aravinda de Silva's counter-attacking 66 and a solid show from the islanders' middle-order took Lanka to 251 for eight in 50 overs. Javagal Srinath took three for 34. India had a good chase till Sachin Tendulkar (65) was there but as the pitch deteriorated alarmingly, India sank without a trace. From 98 for 1, they plummeted to 120 for eight, triggering a spectators' protest. The match was gifted to Sri Lanka by the authorities and the scene of Vinod Kambli crying while leaving the field became one of ICC Cricket World Cup's deeply ingrained images.

Beat Kenya by 91 runs, Durban, 2003

The former champions faced quite an unlikely opponent -- Kenya-- in the semifinal of the 2003 edition in South Africa. Captain Sourav Ganguly won the toss and opted to bat first. He then led from the front to score 111 which was his second consecutive hundred against Kenya in that World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar made 83 as India finished at 270 for four in 50 overs. Kenya were reeling at 104 for seven when captain Steve Tikolo (56) and Colin Obuya (29) added 57 runs. Kenya were all out for 179 in the 47th over to lose by 91 runs. Pacer Zaheer Khan took three for 14. Ganguly was the man of the match.

Beat Pakistan by 29 runs, Mohali, 2011

This is the first time that India won a World Cup semifinal at home after the unsuccessful bids in 1987 and 1996. Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat. A fortunate Sachin Tendulkar survived chance after chance to score 85 as India finished at 260 for nine in 50 overs. Left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz took five for 46. Misbah-ul-Haq led the Pakistani chase with 56 but lack of support made the battle far too difficult for him and he was the last man to get out as Pakistan made 231 to lose by 29 runs. Five Indian bowlers took two wickets each. Tendulkar was the man of the match.

Lost to Australia by 95 runs, Sydney, 2015

It was the only game that India had lost in the 2015 edition which was played Down Under. Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat first. Steve Smith made 105 off just 93 balls while Aaron Finch scored 81. Mitchell Johnson's 27 not out off nine balls towards the end took the home team to 328 for seven in 50 overs. Umesh Yadav took four wickets but conceded 72 runs. While chasing, Dhoni top-scored with 65 and Shikhar Dhawan (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (44) scored some valubale runs, but it proved inadequate as India were all out for 233 in the 47th over. Left-arm seamer James Faulkner took three for 59.