Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs England: Bairstow helps England beat India by 31 runs to stay alive; Rohit ton goes in vain

By

Birmingham, June 30: England kept their semi-final hopes alive as they registered a comprehensive 31-run win against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match here on Sunday (June 30).

Jonny Bairstow slammed a brilliant century and set the tone for England after they won the toss and helped his team post a massive total of 337/7 in the stipulated 50 overs. While chasing the total on a dual-paced track India could only muster 306/5 in the 50 overs and Rohit Sharma's 102 went in vain.

Kohli slammed his fifth consecutive fifty in the tournament but fell at a crucial juncture and so was the case with Rohit who was also lost his wicket when the team needed him to shift gear. When Rishabh Pant (32) in the 40th over, India's plan in the run chase went haywire. Both Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni couldn't close the game for their side when 104 runs were needed from the final 10 overs.

This is India's first loss in the tournament and credit goes to England batsmen and later their bowlers for ensuring the visitors couldn't free their arms in the final overs.

Here's how the match between India and England transpired:

Auto Refresh Feeds
11:17 pm

Jonny Bairstow named the man of the match for his knock of 111 and laying the foundation for England. Bairstow credited spending time with VVS Laxman during IPL which helped him play the Indian wrist spinners well.

11:08 pm

It's all over!! England have beaten India by 31 runs and they keep their semi-final hopes alive. Team India lose their first game of the tournament and it was an abject surrender from the Indians in the runs chase. First time since 1992 when England have defeated India in a WC game.

11:03 pm

44 needed from the last 6 balls.

11:00 pm

6 runs came from over no. 48. India are 287/5, 51 needed from 12 deliveries. Looks like India have given up in this run chase.

10:55 pm

Just 5 runs came from that 47th over. India are 281/5.

10:51 pm

The biggest difference between India and England's innings is that English batters hit 13 maximums while India haven't yet hit a single six.

10:50 pm

Just 9 runs came from that Wood over. India - 276/5 in 46 overs. 62 needed from 24 deliveries. This match is slipping away from India's grip.

10:43 pm

Wicket!! Liam Plunkett has ended Hardik Pandya's knock for 45 with a slow off-cutter. Vince (sub) takes a simple catch in the deep. Was that the game for England as well?? India - 267/5 in 44.5 overs.

10:41 pm

Four! MS Dhoni hits Liam Plunkett into the mid-wicket to get his second boundary

10:37 pm

Superb over from Archer as he concedes just 5 from it. India - 260/4 in 44 overs. They need 79 off 36 deliveries. The asking rate is 13 per over.

10:33 pm

Just 7 runs came from that over bowled by Woakes. India - 255/4 in 43 overs. They are not getting those big hits. India haven't yet hit a single SIX in this inning.

10:30 pm

Four! MS Dhoni hits Woakes over long-off and it fell just inches short of the boundary.

10:29 pm

Just 5 singles came from that over bowled by Rashid. Excellent stuff from the spinner. India - 248/4 in 42 overs. They need 90 from 48 deliveries. The asking rate has climbed to 11.36

10:20 pm

After 40 overs, India are 234/4. They need 104 more runs to win this match. English bowlers have done exceedingly well as they've not allowed the Indians to hit big shots. The required run rate is more than 10.

10:13 pm

WICKET!! Rishabh Pant (32) looks to flick Plunkett for a maximum but Chris Woakes takes a brilliant catch in the deep. Another wicket perishes at a crucial time. India - 226/4 in 39.1 overs.

10:07 pm

4,4,4! Back-to-back boundaries from Hardik Pandya against Chris Woakes.

09:59 pm

India 204/3 in 37 overs. England were 216/3 at the same stage. India need 134 runs from 74 deliveries.

09:56 pm

BIG WICKET!! Rohit Sharma (102) edges Chris Woakes and Buttler takes a simple catch. The crowd at Edgbaston is also stunned as India lose their third wicket at a critical juncture. India - 198/3 in 36.1 overs.

09:48 pm

Most individual 100s in a WC edition: 4 - Kumar Sangakkara (2015) 3 - Mark Waugh (1996), Sourav Ganguly (2003), Matt Hayden (2007), Rohit Sharma (2019*).

09:46 pm

ROHIT SHARMA brings up his 25th ODI ton, 3rd of the tournament. He's the fifth player to slam 3 tons in a WC.

09:42 pm

India are 183/2 in 34 overs. They need 155 more to win from 16 overs. Rohit is nearing his third century in the tournament. But India need a big knock from him if they want to overhaul this total.

09:31 pm

11 runs came from that over bowled by Plunkett. India - 166/2 after 32 overs. Rohit is batting in 90s.

09:22 pm

150 comes up for India in the 30th over. They need 186 more runs from 120 deliveries.

09:19 pm

The 138-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is India's highest in World Cup 2019, bettering the previous highest of 136 runs set by KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma against Pakistan.

09:15 pm

BIG WICKET! VIRAT KOHLI (66) is caught at point by James Vince (sub) and Liam Plunkett gives England the breakthrough they were looking for. The Indian captain has once again failed to convert a fine half-century into a well deserved ton. India - 146/2 in 28.2 overs.

09:03 pm

Four, Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Rohit Sharma's bat off Ben Stokes. He's looking to shift gears now.

09:00 pm

India reach 120/1 in 25 overs.

08:55 pm

100-run partnership between Kohli and Rohit.

08:54 pm

Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century with a boundary. He faced 65 deliveries to get to yet another fifty. He took his time to settle down on dual pace pitch.

08:49 pm

100 comes up for India in the 22nd over with a single from Virat Kohli's bat.

08:43 pm

Fifty! Fifth consecutive half-century from Virat Kohli. He's equalled Steve Smith's record with five back-to-back half-centuries in a WC.

08:35 pm

Adil Rashid has been brought in the attack by the English captain. They are looking to break this partnership between Kohli and Rohit.

08:32 pm

Drinks break! India 71/1 after 18 overs. Rohit - 29* & Kohli - 42* are present into the middle. England pacers have bowled really well as they've kept the Indian batters silent mostly.

08:16 pm

Cracking shot from Virat Kohli off Mark Wood and the ball raced towards extra-cover boundary like a tracer bullet. 50 comes up for India with that boundary. India - 51/1 after 14 overs.

08:10 pm

India's famed 'Fab-Four' in the commentary box.

08:07 pm

1,0,4,0,0,4! 9 runs came from Mark Wood's first over. India 40/1 after 12.

07:59 pm

Cautious start for India as they have added only 28 runs in the first powerplay and lost the wicket of KL Rahul. Rohit and Kohli are present into the middle. Indian batsmen have played 48 dot balls in the first 10 overs.

07:51 pm

Tight over from Jofra Archer as he concedes just 2 singles from it. India - 22/1 after 8 overs.

07:47 pm

Chris Woakes finally concedes a run on his 19th delivery. India reach 20/1 after 7 overs.

07:40 pm

Superb bowling at the start from England as they concede just 9 run first 5 overs and bagged the wicket of KL Rahul. This isn't an ideal start for India. 3 consecutive maiden overs from Woakes.

07:31 pm

Wicket! Early blow for Team India in the big run chase as KL Rahul departs without even scoring. He played 8 dot balls on the trot and gives a simple return catch to bowler Chris Woakes. India - 8/1 after 2.3 overs. Soft dismissal this. Excellent start for England.

07:28 pm

Four, 0,0,0(dropped), Four,0! Rohit gets off the mark on the first ball he faced and got a reprieve after three deliveries as Joe Root puts down a sitter at slip. India - 8/0 after 2 overs.

07:24 pm

Brilliant start from Woakes as he starts with a maiden over. KL Rahul played all six balls cautiously.

07:19 pm

Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are walking into the middle to start run chase of 338. Chris Woakes will start with the first new ball for England.

07:13 pm

Bumrah is awesome!

07:12 pm

Jason Roy talks about his knock on his return: Good to be back out there. Spending time on the bench isn't great. Jonny (Bairstow) played extremely well. We have put a competitive score on the board... hope we can bowl well. I ran well between the wickets (the injury wasn't an issue). I kept it at about 80%, which is the target from the doctor. so I feel good. Thanks to Bumrah, he hit me pretty hard (on the bruise on the right hand). We got to get that assessed by the doctor and see where we are at. We got a good start, we didn't want to put a target on us. We just wanted to bat positively. We are pretty happy with 337. With the sort of bowling attack we have we should be alright. Fingers crossed.

06:54 pm

Vaughan spot on

06:53 pm

England made 337/7. Going to be tall chase for India.

06:44 pm

Champion no wonder

06:41 pm

Shami has five-for as he dismisses Woakes. Good catch by Rohit at deep.

06:34 pm

Shami has his 4th wicket. Caught and bowled Buttler for 20. After conceding 17 runs in that over. Last laugh. Buttler out for 20 and England are 310/5

06:25 pm

Take a bow Big Ben

06:23 pm

Scary scary that

06:17 pm

If you have not watched. Watch it now. Brilliant Jadeja

06:07 pm

Chahal finishes his 10 overs -- 88 runs.

06:06 pm

50 partnership between Root and Morgan. Off 47 balls

06:03 pm

Left-hander to left-hander

05:59 pm

After 40 overs, England are 245/3. How much they can go on from here. Bumrah back for his 3rd spell.

05:58 pm

Oh what a shot by Ben Stokes, a reverse swept 6 off Chahal. Just ridiculous power and timing

05:57 pm

Shami is on fire

05:53 pm

A quick update on KL Rahul: Just an external injury and he can bat.

05:47 pm

Kuldeep did a fine job

05:39 pm

No boundary for England in the last 9 nine overs. Brilliant come back by India. Pressure mounting on England

05:34 pm

Disappointed for sure

05:33 pm

In depth view that!

05:32 pm

India have pulled back things nicely in the last few overs.

05:32 pm

Out Morgan and to a short ball. This time from Shami. Kedar Jadhav takes a good catch at square leg. Out for 1 and England are 207/3

05:25 pm

Out Bairstow for 111 after a brief struggle post his 100. Slashed Shami uppishly to Pant at deep mid off. Relief for India

05:04 pm

Some news on KL Rahul

05:03 pm

Batting might and you will be wondering why England are struggling to enter semis.

04:57 pm

100 for Bairstow. Brilliant knock.

04:54 pm

That's interesting

04:45 pm

Bumrah back for a second spell -- first was 4-1-8-0

04:45 pm

Old Boys United

04:44 pm

Roy is out for 66. He wanted to clear Kuldeep over long on but distance was not there. And Jadeja, who is on for Rahul on the field, has taken a sensational catch.

04:38 pm

The pitch is a bit two paced. And it could further deteriorate in the second innings.

04:32 pm

150 for England in 20.1 overs with a 6 by Bairstow off Kuldeep

04:30 pm

Some cold numbers

04:27 pm

Cheeky KP!

04:25 pm

Another little piece of stat England would like

04:24 pm

OMINOUS!

04:23 pm

A maiden by Chahal. Oops. typed early. Bairstow pulled him for a 6.

04:21 pm

A massive 90m 6 by Roy off Kuldeep. Just to celebrate that fifty on return

04:19 pm

50 for Jason Roy off 41 balls.

04:19 pm

Oh! KL Rahul is out of the field for now after that fall near the ropes while attempting to catch a hit by Bairstow. Hope he is fine.

04:14 pm

6 Again by Bairstow off Chahal. 112/0 after 16 overs. This is serious assault by England. Drinks and India need that.

04:12 pm

50 for Jonny Bairstow. 100 for England in 15.3 overs. All thru a 6 by Bairstow off Chahal. KL Rahul nearly pulled off stunner near the ropes but just missed.

04:10 pm

Check out Kuldeep vs England

04:07 pm

Kuldeep Yadav comes in. In the past, England had struggled against left-arm wrist spin. Can Kuldeep blunt England?

04:05 pm

It was a massive blow by Bairstow, on one knee and swept Chahal over mid-wicket for 6.

04:02 pm

Something for England to cheer

04:00 pm

Bairstow joins the party with two successive fours off Pandya. It is clear that England are targetting India's third seamer.

03:57 pm

Roy and Bairstow.

03:54 pm

Roy celebrates the escape with a 6 and 4 in the next two balls.

03:53 pm

The Ultra Edge showed there was a healthy edge on his gloves off Pandya to Dhoni. But India refuse to go DRS and Roy has been saved.

03:52 pm

50 up for England in 10.4 overs.

03:49 pm

Hardik Pandya replaces Bumrah.

03:47 pm

England reach 47 for no loss after 10 overs.

03:42 pm

Bumrah bowls a maiden. 4-0-8-0 his spell stands now. Amazing

03:38 pm

Couple of fours by Roy off Chahal and he is showing here what England missed in the last couple of matches when he was out injured.

03:25 pm

Spin in the sixth over -- And Chahal it is

03:05 pm

Two fours in the first over by Roy and Shami beat him twice outside off, so a mixed over to begin with.

03:00 pm

Bairstow and Jason Roy are opening for England while Shami will open the bowling for India.

02:51 pm

Not really looking up for England

02:43 pm

India will be chasing here and England will be looking to put 350+ and it is a must-win game for them

02:40 pm

Eoin Morgan: We are going to bat first. Tactical move to bring in Plunkett in place of Moeen. There could be a bit more pace and bounce. We are rejigged and reset as a team.

02:40 pm

Kohli: Love chasing. But honestly we would have batted first today. We haven't chased after the first game in the tournament, so it's a good challenge for us. We haven't really focused on the opposition in this tournament, that's why we have been consistent. We do have one change. Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. He has a small boundary. Once he gets to 20, then it's a different ball game. To be honest I haven't seen what's been happening outside. But I do believe the Pakistani fans will be supporting us, which is a rare thing

02:39 pm

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

02:39 pm

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

02:32 pm

Check the stat

02:28 pm

Of course, India will be playing in an orange-dominated jersey today.

02:26 pm

2 Outstanding batsmen.

02:25 pm

Will we see a change in the line-up today? Will Pant and Jadeja come in? We will know in 5 minutes.

02:12 pm

Welcome to MyKhel's coverage of the match between India and England. A win can take India assuredly to semis while the defeat can push England to the brink. Toss is some 15 minutes away. Stay tuned.

Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
