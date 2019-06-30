ICC World Cup 2019: India vs England: Bairstow helps England beat India by 31 runs to stay alive; Rohit ton goes in vain

Birmingham, June 30: England kept their semi-final hopes alive as they registered a comprehensive 31-run win against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match here on Sunday (June 30).

Jonny Bairstow slammed a brilliant century and set the tone for England after they won the toss and helped his team post a massive total of 337/7 in the stipulated 50 overs. While chasing the total on a dual-paced track India could only muster 306/5 in the 50 overs and Rohit Sharma's 102 went in vain.

Kohli slammed his fifth consecutive fifty in the tournament but fell at a crucial juncture and so was the case with Rohit who was also lost his wicket when the team needed him to shift gear. When Rishabh Pant (32) in the 40th over, India's plan in the run chase went haywire. Both Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni couldn't close the game for their side when 104 runs were needed from the final 10 overs.

This is India's first loss in the tournament and credit goes to England batsmen and later their bowlers for ensuring the visitors couldn't free their arms in the final overs.

Here's how the match between India and England transpired: