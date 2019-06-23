ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand fined for slow over-rate against West Indies

ICC Match Referee David Boon imposed the fine after Kane Williamson's side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Williamson has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If New Zealand commit another minor over-rate breach during the tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension.

Williamson pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ian Gould and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Rod Tucker leveled the charge.

BlackCaps defeated Windies by 5 runs in the match that went down the wire and could have shifted in the favour of either side.

Carlos Brathwaite, who guided West Indies to a famous final win the the ICC World T20 in 2016 at Eden Gardens by hitting Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes, played his career's best ODI knock but fell marginally short to give his team a sensational win.

Brathwaite scored 101 before getting caught in the deep by Trent Boult while attempting a maximum.