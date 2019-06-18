Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs South Africa: Preview, where to watch, probable XI, timing

By
New Zealand to face South Africa
New Zealand to face South Africa

Birmingham, June 18: It was Grant Elliot's famous "hit into the grandstand" in an enthralling climax which ended South Africa's World Cup campaign in 2015 and powered New Zealand to their first ever appearance in the final. While stakes might not be as high for New Zealand when they take the field on Wednesday, for South Africa, the result would determine their contention for the race to the semifinals. Here's the Preview.

1. New Zealand

1. New Zealand

New Zealand started their World Cup campaign with three consecutive wins before their fixture against India ended in a wash-out at Trent Bridge. The bowlers have been in prime form, having restricted the opposition to a below-par total on each occasion, making things easier for the batsmen. The middle-order, which failed considerably against Bangladesh before Mitchell Santner finished the job, will be put to a stiff test against South Africa.

2. South Africa

2. South Africa

South Africa, destabilized after three consecutive defeats, put on a complete performance to register a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in their last game. While Imran Tahir produced another match-winning spell as he picked up four wickets, the century-stand put on by the openers was probably the greatest positive for the Proteas. The top-order will have to shoulder responsibility yet again, as they will be up against an in-form New Zealand bowling unit. Lungi Ngidi, who has been declared match fit after he missed last three games due to hamstring injury, is likely to replace Beuran Hendricks in the playing XI.

3. Key player (South Africa): Kagiso Rabada

3. Key player (South Africa): Kagiso Rabada

The 24-year-old has been a strike bowler for South Africa for the last few years, leading the pace battery in the absence of Dale Steyn. Rabada, who averages 19.82 with the ball against New Zealand, will look to produce a match-winning spell in this all-important game.

4. Squads

4. Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

5. Where to watch 　

5. Where to watch 　

The match will be live on StarSports Networks from 3 pm IST and will streamed on HotStar.

6. Key Player (New Zealand): Kane Williamson

6. Key Player (New Zealand): Kane Williamson

The skipper has been in prime form, scoring 40 and 79* in his last two innings after aggregating 152 runs in the two warm-up games. Williamson, who scored a century in his last outing at Edgbaston, will once again look to play a long innings.

More NEW ZEALAND News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 24 - June 18 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue