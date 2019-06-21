Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan's Hassan Ali backs India to win WC, deletes tweet later

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistans Hassan Ali backs India to win WC, deletes tweet later

New Delhi, June 21: Pakistan cricket team is going through some real tough time in international cricket and their humiliating defeat against arch-rivals India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 only made the matters worse for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.

The Men In Green are facing backlash for their poor performances on the field as well as for their actions off the field. Their meek surrender against India in the much-hyped contest - which turned out to be a rather one-sided match - at Old Trafford irked millions of Pakistan cricket fans all over the world to question professionalism of the Champions Trophy 2017 winning side.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

Due to their consistently poor show on the field, Pakistan players are often in news for all wrong reasons which is further making it hard for them as well as their fans.

While the team is trying to get over the shambolic defeat against India and preparing for it's next game against South Africa the action of their pacer Hassan Ali must have irked the fans on social media further.

This India team intimidates Pakistan: Waqar Younis

Replying to an Indian cricket fan on Twitter, Ali - who was criticised for his poor bowling figures (9-0-84-1) in the marquee clash - backed Virat Kohli-led Indian side to lift the World Cup.

The Indian fan wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations #TeamIndia for the splendid win and giving us a moment to celebrate and to feel proud to be an Indian. #IndianCricketTeam let's capture the world cup now #CWC19."

Replying on her tweet, Ali wrote, "Hogi ap ki dua pori congratulation (Your prayers will be answered, congratulations)."

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistans Hassan Ali backs India to win WC, deletes tweet later

Having realised his mistake that could court another controversy, the speedster deleted his tweet but the damage had already been done.

The winners of 1992, Pakistan have registered just one win in games and are placed ninth in the 10-team table. The Men in Green will face a struggling South African side on Sunday at Lord's and would be hoping to come to winning ways.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 27 - June 21 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue