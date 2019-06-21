ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan's Hassan Ali backs India to win WC, deletes tweet later

The Men In Green are facing backlash for their poor performances on the field as well as for their actions off the field. Their meek surrender against India in the much-hyped contest - which turned out to be a rather one-sided match - at Old Trafford irked millions of Pakistan cricket fans all over the world to question professionalism of the Champions Trophy 2017 winning side.

Due to their consistently poor show on the field, Pakistan players are often in news for all wrong reasons which is further making it hard for them as well as their fans.

While the team is trying to get over the shambolic defeat against India and preparing for it's next game against South Africa the action of their pacer Hassan Ali must have irked the fans on social media further.

Replying to an Indian cricket fan on Twitter, Ali - who was criticised for his poor bowling figures (9-0-84-1) in the marquee clash - backed Virat Kohli-led Indian side to lift the World Cup.

The Indian fan wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations #TeamIndia for the splendid win and giving us a moment to celebrate and to feel proud to be an Indian. #IndianCricketTeam let's capture the world cup now #CWC19."

Replying on her tweet, Ali wrote, "Hogi ap ki dua pori congratulation (Your prayers will be answered, congratulations)."

Having realised his mistake that could court another controversy, the speedster deleted his tweet but the damage had already been done.

The winners of 1992, Pakistan have registered just one win in games and are placed ninth in the 10-team table. The Men in Green will face a struggling South African side on Sunday at Lord's and would be hoping to come to winning ways.