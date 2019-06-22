Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan v South Africa: World Cup strugglers look for Lord's lift

By Opta
Sarfrazcropped

London, June 22: Beleaguered Pakistan and South Africa have no margin for error when they meet in a must-win Cricket World Cup match at Lord's on Sunday.

Pakistan and the Proteas are highly unlikely to feature in the semi-finals after winning just one match apiece.

The ICC Champions Cup holders will be smarting from a heavy defeat in a rain-affected match against arch-rivals India at Old Trafford last time out and could make changes, with Haris Sohail among the contenders to come into the side.

South Africa have also endured a miserable tournament, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's magnificent unbeaten century consigning them to a four-wicket loss on Wednesday that left them all but eliminated.

Faf du Plessis says there will be an overhaul of the ODI squad after the World Cup and there may be changes in London this weekend, with the batting line-up having failed time and again.

The last four appears to be beyond reach for both sides, but they will be expected to try and salvage some pride this weekend after coming in for a barrage of criticism.

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

South Africa started with a defeat to England and have only beaten Afghanistan, also suffering injury blows along the way.

West Indies inflicted a heavy defeat on Pakistan in their opener and although they responded with a win over hosts England, that proved to be a false dawn.

WHAT THEY SAID

Pakistan paceman Wahab Riaz: "Our focus is on beating South Africa, and we know we shouldn't get ahead or think about the future. on what we do in the now and not what is happening elsewhere."

Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson: "We've still got three games to play and I'd like to think that we can at least play the way we know we can play. We haven't played like that, for whatever reason, but I'd like to think we can still do that."

1
6

OPTA FACTS

- South Africa have won three of their four World Cup matches between the two nations, but Pakistan came out on top in their last meeting in the competition four years ago.

- Pakistan have lost seven of their 11 ODI games at Lord's, while the Proteas have recorded one win in four attempts at the famous London ground.

- Imran Tahir needs to strike twice to become South Africa's leading World Cup wicket-taker. Allan Donald currently holds the record on 38.

Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
