ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs New Zealand: Preview, where to watch, probable XI

By
Pakistan will face New Zealand in a must-win match
Birmingham, June 25: A win against Pakistan on Wednesday (June 26) at Edgbaston should all but seal New Zealand's spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals. And for Pakistan, a win would be the bare minimum requirement as they need it to remain in contention for a berth in the last four.

New Zealand have been consistent in the tournament while Pakistan as usual shuttled between brilliant and ordinary. Here's MyKhel preview.

1. New Zealand

1. New Zealand

A win for New Zealand should more or less take them there. Kane Williamson's men have been outstanding across departments, led by the captain himself. Ross Taylor has been a supporting act, but an effective one at that, while Colin de Grandhomme has struck vital runs and chipped in with economical overs to complement the pace attack.

Speaking of pace, Lockie Ferguson's fearsome speeds have made him one of the most exciting prospects to watch in this tournament. Trent Boult continues to penetrate the best defences with his swing, while Matt Henry and James Neesham have all chipped in consistently. In a tournament where wrist-spinners were expected to rule, New Zealand's performance is the ultimate proof that pace is still the order of the day.

2. Pakistan

2. Pakistan

Pakistan were excellent against South Africa, but they are now at the stage where they need to sustain that throughout the matches that remain. They have been woefully slow to start and it has left them to play some hard catch-up. There is little doubt, however, that Sarfaraz Ahmed's men can pull it off.

3. Key Player (NZ: Kane Williamson)

3. Key Player (NZ: Kane Williamson)

Williamson never ceases to amaze with his sponge-like ability to absorb pressure. Along with his unquestionable class, Williamson brings fantastic temperament, just the kind of which is required to succeed in a high-stakes environment, such as the World Cup.

4. Key Player (Pak: Mohammad Amir)

4. Key Player (Pak: Mohammad Amir)

The left-arm pacer is delivering big time on the promise he showed when he arrived on the international scene a decade ago, as a 17-year-old. Amir in this tournament has been more incisive than he has in years. His battle against Williamson should be a mouth-watering one.

5. Squads

5. Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.

6. Where to watch

6. Where to watch

The match will be live on Start Sports Networks from 3 pm. It will streamed on HotStar as well.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 16:21 [IST]
