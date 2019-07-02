Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Record-breaking Rohit Sharma matches Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara's WC feats

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Record-breaking Rohit Sharma matches Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkaras WC feats

New Delhi, July 2: Continuing his imperious form in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India opener Rohit Sharma slammed a sublime century in match against Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday (July 2).

Rohit took a single off Shakib Al Hasan to notched up his fourth century in this edition and equalled Sri Lanka batting great Kumar Sangakkara's record to hit most tons in a single edition of the quadrennial event.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

Sangakkara slammed four centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and Rohit has equalled him in this edition. Overall Rohit has slammed five centuries in the World Cup. His maiden World Cup century came against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals of WC 2015.

The Mumbaikar, who slammed his career's 26th ODI ton, surpassed several records in this match as he's the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 544 runs in seven innings. He's surpassed Australia opener David Warner who has amassed 516 runs in 8 innings.

Rohit also became the second Indian batsman after batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to aggregated more than 500 runs in a single edition of a World Cup. Tendulkar (673 in 2003 & 523 in 1996) has achieved the feat twice.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 40 - July 2 2019, 03:00 PM
Bangladesh
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 314/9 (50.0) vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 18:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue