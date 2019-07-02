ICC World Cup 2019: Record-breaking Rohit Sharma matches Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara's WC feats

Rohit took a single off Shakib Al Hasan to notched up his fourth century in this edition and equalled Sri Lanka batting great Kumar Sangakkara's record to hit most tons in a single edition of the quadrennial event.

Sangakkara slammed four centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and Rohit has equalled him in this edition. Overall Rohit has slammed five centuries in the World Cup. His maiden World Cup century came against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals of WC 2015.

The Mumbaikar, who slammed his career's 26th ODI ton, surpassed several records in this match as he's the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 544 runs in seven innings. He's surpassed Australia opener David Warner who has amassed 516 runs in 8 innings.

Rohit also became the second Indian batsman after batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to aggregated more than 500 runs in a single edition of a World Cup. Tendulkar (673 in 2003 & 523 in 1996) has achieved the feat twice.