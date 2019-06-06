ICC World Cup 2019: Sheldon Cottrell takes a superb running catch, leaves Steve Smith stunned - Watch

It was the third ball of the 45th over when set Steve Smith pulled Oshane Thomas towards the square-leg boundary.

Cottrell, who is being loved for his trademark 'The Sergeant' salute after getting a wicket, came running near the boundary line to prevent a certain six from Steve Smith with his left hand. Feeling he'll touch the boundary ropes due to the momentum, the 29-year-old sent the ball back in the field and completed the catch by jumping towards the ball.

Sheldon Cottrell, we salute you! Is this the best catch of #CWC19 so far?https://t.co/yZopBE5vAh — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

The crowd at Trent Bridge was delighted to see the West Indian pulling off a stunner and gave a standing ovation for his effort in the field. A surprised Smith made his descent towards the pavilion after having scored 73 from 103 deliveries.

Even the social media went abuzz with Cottrell's amazing catch.

Meanwhile, West Indies fast bowlers ripped through the Australian top-order in a brilliant spell before Smith and the record-breaking Nathan Coulter-Nile led a stunning fightback to power the defending champions to 288 all out.

Now that is the catch of the tournament so far ........ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 6, 2019

Sent into bat, the Australians were in all sorts of trouble against the short-pitched deliveries unleased by the West Indian fast bowlers, who extracted a lot of bounce and seam movement initially from the Trent Bridge track.

The Australians, who had easily beaten Afghanistan in their first match, lost four quick wickets for just 38 runs in the eighth over with Aaron Finch (6), David Warner (3), Usman Khawaja (13) and Glenn Maxwell (0) falling cheaply. But, Smith led a remarkable fightback with a 73 off 103 deliveries while Coulter-Nile unleashed a late onslaught with an unbelievable 92 off 60 balls.

Coulter-Nile, who hit eight fours and four sixes, in fact, became the highest run scorer by a number eight batsman in a World Cup. This was his maiden fifty in his 29th ODI. His previous highest was a 34 last year.