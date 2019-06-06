Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Sheldon Cottrell takes a superb running catch, leaves Steve Smith stunned - Watch

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Sheldon Cottrell takes a superb running catch, leaves Steve Smith stunned - Watch

New Delhi, June 6: England all-rounder Ben Stokes' stunning catch in the opening game against South Africa was the fieling highlight of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. But he got a big competition as West Indies' cricketer Sheldon Cottrell grabbed a stunner near the boundary ropes against Australia.

It was the third ball of the 45th over when set Steve Smith pulled Oshane Thomas towards the square-leg boundary.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule

Cottrell, who is being loved for his trademark 'The Sergeant' salute after getting a wicket, came running near the boundary line to prevent a certain six from Steve Smith with his left hand. Feeling he'll touch the boundary ropes due to the momentum, the 29-year-old sent the ball back in the field and completed the catch by jumping towards the ball.

1
43653

Watch the stunning catch from Cottrell:

The crowd at Trent Bridge was delighted to see the West Indian pulling off a stunner and gave a standing ovation for his effort in the field. A surprised Smith made his descent towards the pavilion after having scored 73 from 103 deliveries.

Even the social media went abuzz with Cottrell's amazing catch.

Meanwhile, West Indies fast bowlers ripped through the Australian top-order in a brilliant spell before Smith and the record-breaking Nathan Coulter-Nile led a stunning fightback to power the defending champions to 288 all out.

Sent into bat, the Australians were in all sorts of trouble against the short-pitched deliveries unleased by the West Indian fast bowlers, who extracted a lot of bounce and seam movement initially from the Trent Bridge track.

The Australians, who had easily beaten Afghanistan in their first match, lost four quick wickets for just 38 runs in the eighth over with Aaron Finch (6), David Warner (3), Usman Khawaja (13) and Glenn Maxwell (0) falling cheaply. But, Smith led a remarkable fightback with a 73 off 103 deliveries while Coulter-Nile unleashed a late onslaught with an unbelievable 92 off 60 balls.

Coulter-Nile, who hit eight fours and four sixes, in fact, became the highest run scorer by a number eight batsman in a World Cup. This was his maiden fifty in his 29th ODI. His previous highest was a 34 last year.

More ICC WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 10 - June 6 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 288/10 (49.0) vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 21:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue