ICC World Cup 2019: Spate of injuries makes it less charming

India have just seen their opener Shikhar Dhawan having to sit out of a few matches just after hitting a century against Australia. Dhawan has a fractured thumb and the Men in Blue have called up Rishabh Pant as his cover. This injury is bound to make the Indian team management rethink their entire batting combination for the remaining games.

But India are not the only team to face the injury problem. Hosts England have an issue with hand with in-form Jos Buttler's hip injury that he sustained during the game against Bangladesh in Cardiff last weekend. Buttler is a key member of this England side and hit their fastest hundred in the World Cup against Pakistan. He is also the side's wicket-keeper and the injury means the Three Lions will also have to make a lot of alternative arrangements.

Andre Russell's chronic knee problem

West Indies also saw their star all-rounder Andre Russell, who made the squad following his massive performance in the Indian Premier League, limping off the ground in the match against Australia and did not feature in the washed-out game against South Africa.

SA have multiple woes

The Proteas too have issues with injury. Their premier pacer Dale Steyn has already been ruled out of the tournament and another seamer Lungi Ngidi was also out with a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury during SA's match with Bangladesh that they lost and did not play against India and the West Indies. He though is set to return to his team's must-win clash against Afghanistan on June 15.

Marcus Stoinis also gets injured

Australia also saw Marcus Stoinis getting injured during the tie with India at the Oval. The batting all-rounder was ruled out of his team's match against Pakistan in Taunton on Wednesday because of the side strain and Mitchell Marsh was called in as his cover. Stoinis's future in the WC will be known once he is assessed again in the run-up to the match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Lanka also in trouble

Sri Lanka also had their headache in the finger injury of pacer Nuwan Pradeep. The man of the match in the game against Afghanistan in which he picked four wickets, Pradeep got a finger in his bowling hand dislocated during the net session and was ruled out of the match against Bangladesh on Wednesday that got washed out.

Injuries are in no one's hand but such a long list of injured players - some of whom are among the top attractions of this tournament - makes this World Cup less charming.