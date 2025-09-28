Cricket 'I'd like to see Jemimah at No. 3': Former India player Veda Krishnamurthy ahead od Women's World Cup By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 15:40 [IST]

Jemimah Rodrigues is expected to play a very important role for the Indian women's cricket team in the upcoming Women's World Cup. She is a talented middle-order batter known for her smart stroke play and power hitting. Jemimah helps stabilize the innings and also accelerates the scoring when needed. Her fielding skills add great value to the team.

With the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 set to begin on September 30, JioStar experts Veda Krishnamurthy and Deep Dasgupta shared their insights on JioHotstar's special show, 'Game Plan'.

From Jemimah Rodrigues' flair and adaptability in her first 50-over World Cup to the balance of India's bowling unit and the confidence in the middle order, they reflected on the team's readiness for the challenge at home and also spoke about Harmanpreet's leadership.

Speaking on 'Game Plan', JioStar expert and former India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy spoke about Jemimah Rodrigues' impact ahead of her first 50-over World Cup.

"She missed out on the last World Cup, so this being her first 50-over World Cup should be motivating enough for her to show the world what she is capable of. With her in the team, there is an extra flair and energy on the field, and it can be very infectious. The reason I'd like to see Jemimah bat at three is because of the consistency shown by the openers. I feel the batting order can be flexible and that gives Jemimah the chance to adapt and make an impact," she said.

The former India player also heaped praises on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be leading for the first time in a 50-over World Cup.

"Harman is very determined. She is someone who wants to go out there and achieve a lot. She has played four World Cups before this as a player, but this will be her first 50-over World Cup as captain. I think she really enjoys being Captain, and she wants to show the way by example. You can see that body language when she is on the field, she's always in the opponent's face, and that defines what Harmanpreet is," she concluded.