ILT20 2023: Virender Sehwag Joins Stellar Commentary Panel of International League T20

Dubai, January 11: Former India opener Virender Sehwag has joined the stellar commentary panel for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20).
The superstars in the DP World International League T20 are fully prepared to dazzle the fans once the tournament begins at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (January 13).
Along
with
enjoying
the
entertaining
cricket
on
display,
the
cricket
lovers
will
also
hear
the
action
being
described
by
some
of
the
most
notable
names
in
the
cricketing
world.
The DP World ILT20 announced the illustrious commentary panel in December and has made one more big addition to the list just before the competition.
Sehwag,
who
has
scored
over
17,000
international
runs,
will
call
the
blockbuster
DP
World
ILT20,
set
to
be
held
across
Dubai,
Abu
Dhabi
and
Sharjah
from
13
January
to
12
February
2023.
Speaking about joining the DP World ILT20 commentary panel, Sehwag said, "I am really excited to be part of the DP World ILT20 commentary team.
"The teams in the tournament are evenly matched and each of the franchises have many exciting players. I am certain that it will be a magnificent tournament and I feel very privileged to have a chance to call the action."
ILT20
2023:
Full
list
of
commentators
in
English,
Hindi
and
Tamil
on
TV
and
Live
Streaming
platforms
The DP World ILT20 commentary panel for the inaugural season includes Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, David Lloyd, David Gower, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, Waqar Younis, and Niall O' Brien.
The panel will also include some of the most popular commentators and experts in the Indian subcontinent such as Russel Arnold, Rohan Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Saba Karim, Nikhil Chopra, Vivek Razdan, WV Raman, S Sriram, and Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan.
Former India captain Anjum Chopra, and high-profile sports broadcaster Natalie Germanos and will be the two esteemed female commentators on the panel.
Meanwhile
the
presenters
include
popular
names
like
Sanjana
Ganesan,
Laura
McGoldrick,
Alex
Jordan,
Sastika
Rajendran
Sagarika
Chhetri
and
Sameena
Anwar.
Commentary
will
be
available
in
English,
Hindi
and
Tamil
languages.
Making its debut on January 13 (2023), the inaugural DP World ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick-off the league.
The
league
will
be
played
in
a
34-match
format
across
the
UAE's
exemplary,
world-class
cricket
facilities
in
Dubai,
Abu
Dhabi
and
Sharjah.
Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).
Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE's linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai, and on CricLife across the UAE and MENA regions.
Source: Media Release