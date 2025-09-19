English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

ILT20 Auction 2025: Schedule, Rules, Team Purse - All You Need to Know

By MyKhel Staff

The DP World International League T20 (ILT20) is set for a historic moment as it conducts its first-ever player auction for Season 4.

The event will play a decisive role in shaping the six participating squads, offering a mix of international stars, UAE cricketers and Associate Nation talents.

ILT20 Auction 2025 Schedule Rules Team Purse - All You Need to Know

ILT20 Auction Schedule and Venue

  • Date: Wednesday, 1 October 2025
  • Time: 2:00 PM GST/ 3:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Four Seasons Hotel, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai
  • Live Streaming: ZEE5 and DP World ILT20’s YouTube channel

This marks the league’s inaugural player auction after three seasons of direct signings.

Team Purse and Spending Rules

  • Each franchise starts with USD 800,000 available at the auction, along with any leftover funds from the USD 1.2 million retention kitty used earlier.
  • The final spend for each franchise must be between USD 1.5 million and USD 2 million across their full squad.
  • Teams may spend an additional USD 250,000 on up to two Wildcard signings outside the auction window.

Squad Composition Rules

Each squad must consist of 19 to 21 players (excluding Wildcards) with specific composition criteria:

  • Minimum 11 players from ICC Full Member countries
  • 4 players from UAE
  • 1 player from Kuwait
  • 1 player from Saudi Arabia
  • 2 players from other ICC Associate Nations

Additionally, franchises are allowed:

  • One Right-to-Match (RTM) option for a UAE cricketer who featured for them in ILT20 Season 3 or was part of their development squad.

Player Registration and Base Prices

  • Registrations were completed between July and September 2025.
  • Players are categorised by nationality and role (marquee, capped, uncapped, specialists).
  • Base Price categories: USD 10,000, USD 40,000 and USD 80,000.

If a signed player is unavailable due to injury, international duty, or lack of NOC, he can be replaced until the end of the league phase. Replacement players do not have to come from the initial auction pool.

Auction Mechanics

  • Players will be auctioned in sets (Full Member, Associate, UAE, Saudi, Kuwait).
  • Within each set, names will be drawn randomly, and bidding will begin at the player’s base price.
  • Accelerated Rounds will follow if franchises still have spots to fill.
  • The auction will close once all teams have met their minimum squad and spend requirements.

Tournament Schedule

  • Start Date: Tuesday, 2 December 2025 (UAE National Day – Eid Al Etihad)
  • Number of Teams: 6
  • Matches: 34
  • Final: Sunday, 4 January 2026

The opening clash is expected to be a blockbuster, befitting the UAE’s National Day celebrations.

Why This Auction Matters

The ILT20 Season 4 auction is a landmark for the league, moving from direct contract system to an IPL-style auction format. It brings more transparency, competitive balance, and additional opportunities for Associate Nation players while ensuring UAE cricketers are given a prominent place in league structures.

Story first published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 17:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 19, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out