ILT20 Auction 2025: Schedule, Rules, Team Purse - All You Need to Know

The DP World International League T20 (ILT20) is set for a historic moment as it conducts its first-ever player auction for Season 4.
The event will play a decisive role in shaping the six participating squads, offering a mix of international stars, UAE cricketers and Associate Nation talents.
This marks the league’s inaugural player auction after three seasons of direct signings.
Each squad must consist of 19 to 21 players (excluding Wildcards) with specific composition criteria:
Additionally, franchises are allowed:
If a signed player is unavailable due to injury, international duty, or lack of NOC, he can be replaced until the end of the league phase. Replacement players do not have to come from the initial auction pool.
The opening clash is expected to be a blockbuster, befitting the UAE’s National Day celebrations.
The ILT20 Season 4 auction is a landmark for the league, moving from direct contract system to an IPL-style auction format. It brings more transparency, competitive balance, and additional opportunities for Associate Nation players while ensuring UAE cricketers are given a prominent place in league structures.