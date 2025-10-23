IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana should be dropped, Three Changes India must make in 3rd ODI

IND-W vs NZ-W: What will Happen if Rain Washes Out Match? Will India Women have an advantage for Semifinal Qualification?

Australia defeated India by 2 wickets in the 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Australia chased down the target of 265 with more than 3 overs to spare, thus sealing the series.

India posted a total of 264/9 in their full 50 overs. Rohit Sharma contributed 73 runs off 97 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. Shreyas Iyer scored 61 runs off 77 balls, hitting seven fours. Despite these contributions, India fell short in their pursuit, and Australia's bowlers managed to restrict the total effectively.

Harshit Rana's bowling was particularly costly-he conceded 59 runs in eight overs, which included some expensive deliveries and struggled with control. His performance came under criticism for lacking consistency, and his economy rate of over 7 runs per over raised concerns. Despite taking two wickets, his overall spell was considered a weakness for India's bowling attack in this match, and critics noted that his length issues and tendency to bowl loose deliveries significantly impacted the game's outcome.

As India play Australia in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Saturday (October 25), Gautam Gambhir and his team management may look to make a few changes. With no such consequence for this encounter, team India can look to bring in at least a couple of players for the Sydney encounter.

India vs Australia: Three changes India can make in 3rd ODI

Prasidh Krishna for Harshit Rana

Prasidh Krishna didn't get any opportunity despite his excellent outing in England. The lanky pacer is expected to get an opportunity in the final ODI in Sydney, at the expense of Harshit Rana, who has been average in the first two matches. Although Harshit is a handy batter, India may look to strengthen their bowling with someone like Krishna.

Kuldeep Yadav for Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav can be brought in as a replacement for Washington Sundar. Kuldeep, despite being a star performer for India in the Asia Cup, has strangely not played the first two matches. But for the Sydney match, India must play the chinaman spinner to bolster their bowling.

Yashasvi Jaiswal for Nitish Reddy

To bolster their batting, team India can bring in Yashasvi Jaiswal for Nitish Reddy. The latter has largely disappointed with the bat in the ODI series and his bowling has been ineffective as well. Jaiswal's inclusion can bolster India's batting in the Sydney encounter.