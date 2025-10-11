Las Vegas Aces Secure Third WNBA Championship In Four Seasons With Sweep Of Mercury

Cricket IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2 Session Timings: What Time Will India-West Indies Delhi Test Start? What Are The Session Times and Breaks? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 8:22 [IST]

Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs WI 2nd Test: India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased remarkable grit and elegance on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies in New Delhi, finishing unbeaten on 173 to guide India to a strong 318/2 at stumps.

The left-hander carried his bat through the entire day, stitching crucial partnerships and ensuring India stayed in control right from the start.

Electing to bat first after finally winning his maiden toss as Test captain, Shubman Gill broke his streak of six consecutive losses at the toss. The decision paid off handsomely as Jaiswal, alongside fellow youngster B Sai Sudharsan, frustrated the West Indies bowlers with disciplined stroke play and sharp running between the wickets. Sudharsan impressed with a fluent 87, his highest Test score to date, falling agonisingly short of a well-deserved maiden century.

Jaiswal's sublime innings marked a major milestone in his career - his seventh Test hundred, making him only the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to reach seven or more Test centuries before turning 24. His mix of solid defence and attacking flair kept the scoring rate healthy throughout the day, as he punished loose deliveries and handled spin with authority.

For the visitors, Jomel Warrican was the standout bowler, claiming both wickets to fall. His sharp turners troubled the Indian middle order, and one such delivery deceived KL Rahul, leaving the batter stunned as he was stumped. Despite his efforts, West Indies struggled to make further inroads on a placid track that offered little assistance.

With Jaiswal and Gill unbeaten overnight, India will look to build on their dominant position on Day 2 and post a mammoth first-innings total against Roston Chase's side.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Session Timings, Day 2: What are the Session Times in India?

Play on Day 2 is scheduled to resume at 9:30 AM IST. The day's proceedings are expected to go on until 4:30 PM IST in the evening.

Daily Session Schedule - Indian Standard Time (IST) Item Start (IST) End (IST) Duration 1st session 9:30 AM 11:30 AM 2 hours Lunch Break 11:30 AM 12:10 PM 40 minutes 2nd session 12:10 PM 2:10 PM 2 hours Tea break 2:10 PM 2:30 PM 20 minutes 3rd session 2:30 PM 4:30 PM 2 hours Half-hour extension 4:30 PM 5:00 PM 30 minutes

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST).