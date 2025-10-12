English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Sporting Buzz

IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3 Session Timings: What Time Will India-West Indies Delhi Test Start? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

By
IND vs WI 2nd Test: India head into Day 3 of the first Test against West Indies in complete control, holding a massive lead of 378 runs after another dominant performance in Visakhapatnam. The visitors will resume at 140/4, with their hopes of avoiding an innings defeat hanging by a thread.

Ravindra Jadeja was once again the star with the ball on Day 2, picking up three key wickets to leave West Indies reeling. His accuracy and subtle variations proved too much for the Caribbean batters, who struggled to build any meaningful partnerships. With Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav yet to make a major impact, India will look to wrap up the West Indies innings swiftly on the third morning.

IND vs WI 2nd Test
IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3. Photo: PTI

Earlier in the day, India's batting juggernaut powered them to a mammoth 518/5 before Rohit Sharma declared. Shubman Gill stole the spotlight with his first Test hundred on home soil as captain, underlining his growing stature as a leader. His composed ton came after a 175-run masterclass from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was unfortunate to be run out following a mix-up with Gill - denying him a shot at a third double century.

Contributions from Nitish Reddy (43) and Dhruv Jurel (44) ensured India maintained their momentum right until the declaration.

With the pitch starting to show signs of wear, Day 3 could be crucial. India will aim to polish off the West Indies tail quickly and possibly enforce the follow-on, while the visitors will rely on their middle order to show resilience and take the match into a fourth day.

If India continue their current form, another comprehensive victory looks well within reach.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Session Timings, Day 3: What are the Session Times in India?

Play on Day 3 is scheduled to resume at 9:30 AM IST. The day's proceedings are expected to go on until 4:30 PM IST in the evening.

Daily Session Schedule - Indian Standard Time (IST)
Item Start (IST) End (IST) Duration
1st session 9:30 AM 11:30 AM 2 hours
Lunch Break 11:30 AM 12:10 PM 40 minutes
2nd session 12:10 PM 2:10 PM 2 hours
Tea break 2:10 PM 2:30 PM 20 minutes
3rd session 2:30 PM 4:30 PM 2 hours
Half-hour extension 4:30 PM 5:00 PM 30 minutes
All times shown are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Story first published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 9:55 [IST]
