IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3 Session Timings: What Time Will India-West Indies Delhi Test Start? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Far They Are from 1000 Goals After Both Score in Latest Match?

India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND Women vs AUS Women Match 13 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Cricket IND vs WI 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav Equals Rare Bowling Record With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 13:45 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav once again proved his mastery with the red ball, claiming a brilliant five-wicket haul in the ongoing second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The left-arm wrist spinner's spell of 5 for 82 in 26.5 overs dismantled the visitors' batting order and placed India in a commanding position.

With this performance, Kuldeep joined former England cricketer Johnny Wardle in the record books, equalling his tally of five five-wicket hauls in Test cricket - the joint-most by a left-arm wrist spinner. Wardle achieved the feat during his 28-match Test career between 1948 and 1957, while Kuldeep reached the mark in just his 15th Test, underlining his impact and efficiency in the longest format.

The 29-year-old's effort also saw him move past South Africa's Paul Adams, who managed four fifers in his 45-Test career. Wardle's fifth such effort came in a 1957 Test against South Africa in Durban, when he claimed 5 for 61.

Kuldeep began his wicket spree late on Day 2 by removing Alick Athanaze, who was caught by Ravindra Jadeja for 41. On the following morning, he struck again to clean bowl Shai Hope for 36 - a dismissal that highlighted his sharp turn and deceptive flight. His control through the innings kept the West Indies batters guessing, as Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves soon followed, both trapped leg-before by well-pitched googlies.

The Kanpur-born spinner completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Jayden Seales, wrapping up the innings with yet another display of skill and precision. This was Kuldeep's fifth five-for in Tests and his second against the West Indies.

Across formats, Kuldeep has now picked up 69 wickets against the Caribbean side - 19 in four Tests, 33 in 19 ODIs, and 17 in nine T20Is. Among Indian bowlers, only Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami have more wickets against the Men in Maroon.

With his artistry and relentless consistency, Kuldeep continues to reaffirm his place as one of India's most potent spin weapons in modern cricket.