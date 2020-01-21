India are the best side but we will challenge them, says Kiwi Ross Taylor

"We were completely outplayed in all facets of the game throughout the whole series (against Australia), but now we're back on home soil and India will be a totally different opposition. They're the No 1 team in the world, but we're obviously in conditions that we know, so let's get through the white-ball phase first before we get on to talking about that," Taylor was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz

Taylor said T20 has been progressed smoothly since the inaugural year in 2007.

"Not a lot of people knew what to expect in the first World Cup in South Africa in 07, but it's grown a lot. Obviously the IPL came along not so long after. Quite often you used to play one, maybe two games, now we've got a five-match series. The game's evolved and the shots that the men and the women are playing make it exciting for people to come along and watch.

"There's been a lot of talk in recent times about [the future] of test cricket and one-day cricket and Twenty20. Hopefully there's room for all three and Twenty20 for the next five matches anyway will be exciting and the New Zealand public will be looking forward to a good series."