India captain Virat Kohli puts forth three demands for ICC World Cup 2019

In a review meeting with the CoA in the Hyderabad, Kohli - on the behalf of the team - has asked for a reserved rail coach for Team India in England. The skipper has also appealed the BCCI to allow wives and girlfriends (WAGs) for the full tour and also demanded an allowance for the same.

As per reports, the 29-year-old has also demanded specific fruits, especially bananas, during their stay in England. Team India were not provided with specific fruits during their tour of England, hence Kohli made the demand.

On the issue of a reserved rail coach, the Vinod Rai-led panel feels the demand can be met only if the security aspects fall into place.

CoA has said the BCCI will consider his demand only if all the members of India's World Cup squad want their wives and girlfriends to be with them for the entire tournament. CoA opined that if some of the cricketers do not want it then this demand wouldn't be considered.

On the issue of specific fruits, the CoA said that it could be looked into but they will have to see viability. Kohli informed the CoA that players weren't provided with specific fruits when they toured England earlier this year, especially bananas.

Team India toured England earlier this summer to play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Tests. Kohli's & Company could only win the T20I series (2-1) while lost the ODI (1-2) and Test series (1-4).

Team India, who ended up runners-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, would be to put up an even better show in the biggest cricketing extravaganza. The World Cup 2018 would be played in between May 30 and July 14.