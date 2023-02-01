India Cricket 2023 T20I Schedule, Results and Stats: Men in Blue win three in five matches so far

The Men in Blue will have an eye on the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled for later this year, but will also be involved in the shortest format on the international stage in 2023.

Team India, who set the record for most wins in a calendar year in 2022 with 28 wins, have opened 2023 with a series win over Sri Lanka at home and will play New Zealand in the series decider after levelling the scores.

Hardik Pandya has led the team in both the series with regular skipper Rohit Sharma being rested for the T20Is so far. In the five matches played so far, India have won three and lost two.

India are also expected to play West Indies in a T20I series before the ODI World Cup and also host Australia later in the year for T20Is. Also, the Indian cricketers will be involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from April to May.

Suryakumar Yadav, who had a dream year in 2022, has continued his dominance in T20Is, having already scored a hundred and is the current top-scorer for the country with over 200 runs.

Meanwhile, the bowling has been shared with Umran Malik currently leading wicket-takers list for India in the shortest format in 2023. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi and Yuzvendra Chahal also are not far behind.

Now, let's take a look at India Cricket 2023 T20I Schedule, Results, Records and Stats:

India T20I Schedule and Results in 2023 Date Series Match Result January 3 Sri Lanka in India First T20 IND won by 2 runs January 5 Sri Lanka in India Second T20 SL won by 16 runs January 7 Sri Lanka in India Third T20 IND won by 91 runs January 27 New Zealand in India First T20 NZ won by 21 runs January 29 New Zealand in India Second T20 IND won by 6 Wickets Febraury 1 New Zealand in India Third T20 India T20I Batting Stats in 2023 Top Five Run Scorers For India in T20Is Player Inns Runs HS Avg. SR 50s 100s Suryakumar Yadav 5 243 112* 81.00 150.00 1 1 Axar Patel 3 117 65 117.00 195.00 1 0 Hardik Pandya 5 81 29 20.25 97.59 0 0 Shubman Gill 5 76 46 15.20 128.81 0 0 Deepak Hooda 4 64 41* 21.33 136.17 0 0 Inns - Number of innings; HS - Highest Score; Avg. - Average; SR - Strike Rate Top Five Most Sixes For India in 2023 Player Innings 6s 4s Suryakumar Yadav 5 14 18 Axar Patel 3 7 10 Deepak Hooda 4 5 2 Shubman Gill 5 3 7 Washington Sundar 2 3 6 India T20I Bowling Stats in 2023 Player Matches Wickets BBI ER 4W+I Umran Malik 4 7 3/48 10.16 0 Arshdeep Singh 4 6 3/20 10.78 0 Shivam Mavi 5 5 4/22 9.25 1 Yuzvendra Chahal 4 4 2/30 8.18 0 Washington Sundar 2 3 2/22 5.57 0 BBI - Best Bowling Innings; ER - Economy Rate; 4WI+I - Four wickets or more innings