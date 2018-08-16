India cricketers pay tributes to former captain Ajit Wadekar in England, observe two-minutes silence

The Indian team has reached Nottingham to play the third Test match against England, starting August 18.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, who addressed a press conference in Trent Bridge, termed Wadekar's passing away a huge loss to Indian cricket and hailed his contribution towards the game.

Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc expressed his condolences after the sad demise of former India captain Ajit Wadekar pic.twitter.com/RT60PfUNgG — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2018

Wadekar, 77, passed away at the Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged battle against cancer.

Under Wadekar India achieved their first away series win against the West Indies in 1971 and then beat England in the same year.

#TeamIndia members observe a two minute silence to condole the sad demise of former India Captain Ajit Wadekar. pic.twitter.com/Ao69bXV10T — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2018

Wadekar was made the captain of the Indian cricket team in 1971, leading a side that included players like Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath, Farokh Engineer, and the Indian spin quartet that included Bishen Bedi, EAS Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and S Venkataraghavan.

With a heavy heart we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways. pic.twitter.com/6zdFtleXB9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2018

Wadekar played 37 Test matches for India scoring 2113 runs with a hundred and 14 fifties. His lone hundred came against New Zealand at Wellington in 1968. The Mumbaikar also appeared in two ODIs for India.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We’ll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/coSyac73ot — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018

He had made his first-class debut for Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1958-59, before making his Test debut in December 1966, against the West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Extremely sad to hear the passing of Ajit Wadekar sir, one of the most successful Captains of Indian Cricket. My condolences to the entire family and the loved ones. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 16, 2018

After his retirement, Wadekar also served as the manager of the Indian cricket team in the 1990s, alongside captain Mohammad Azharuddin and it was a successful period for Indian cricket as they swept aside opposition at home conditions with Anil Kumble, Venkatpathy Raju and Rajesh Chauhan spinning a web.

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar sir. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2018

Wadekar was one of the few Indians to represent the country as a Test player, captain, coach/manager and the chairman of selectors. Lala Amarnath and Chandu Borde are the only other players to achieve this distinction.