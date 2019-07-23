Cricket
India cricketers wish birthday boy Yuzvendra Chahal; Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan come up with hilarious messages

By
New Delhi, July 23: India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned 29 today and his fellow teammates took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday.

Chahal - who is loved by fans for his funny video chats on 'Chahal TV' - received hilarious birthday greetings from Indian cricketers.

BCCI social media handle too posted a video of Chahal TV capturing the funny moments from the Haryana spinner's interactions with his teammates.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were amongst those who wished the leg-spinner with hilarious messages on their respective social media handles.

While Rohit called Chahal 'GOAT', Dhawan asked the spinner for a 'samosa' treat. Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who is known for greeting fellow athletes with witty tweets, too didn't lag behind and wished Chahal in his own way.

"Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎂 Here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV 😁😆🤣 #TeamIndia," the BCCI's Twitter handle posted along with a short video clip.

Rohit Sharma calls Chahal GOAT:

Dhawan wants a samosa treat from Chahal:

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday bro. Atleast aaj toh samose khila de teeli! 😁😜😂 @yuzi_chahal23

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jul 22, 2019 at 9:59pm PDT

Virender Sehwag greeted Chahal in his own witty style:

Kuldeep Yadav:

Suresh Raina:

Cheteshwar Pujara:

The leg-spinner made his ODI debut in June 2016 against Zimbabwe and has played 49 ODIs so far. Chahal has scalped 84 wickets. His best figures are 6/42 in the 50-over-format.

He has played 31 T20s in India colours and picked up 46 wickets with 6/25 being his personal best.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 15:08 [IST]
