India cricketers wish birthday boy Yuzvendra Chahal; Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan come up with hilarious messages

New Delhi, July 23: India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned 29 today and his fellow teammates took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday.
Chahal - who is loved by fans for his funny video chats on 'Chahal TV' - received hilarious birthday greetings from Indian cricketers.
BCCI social media handle too posted a video of Chahal TV capturing the funny moments from the Haryana spinner's interactions with his teammates.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were amongst those who wished the leg-spinner with hilarious messages on their respective social media handles.
While Rohit called Chahal 'GOAT', Dhawan asked the spinner for a 'samosa' treat. Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who is known for greeting fellow athletes with witty tweets, too didn't lag behind and wished Chahal in his own way.
"Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎂 Here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV 😁😆🤣 #TeamIndia," the BCCI's Twitter handle posted along with a short video clip.
Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎂— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2019
Here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV 😁😆🤣 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xBI3BxgUl6
Rohit Sharma calls Chahal GOAT:
Have the best birthday G.O.A.T @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/7RLVKBjz2v— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 23, 2019
Dhawan wants a samosa treat from Chahal:
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday bro. Atleast aaj toh samose khila de teeli! 😁😜😂 @yuzi_chahal23
A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jul 22, 2019 at 9:59pm PDT
Virender Sehwag greeted Chahal in his own witty style:
Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal .— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2019
Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain! pic.twitter.com/DJUuTtSfhM
Kuldeep Yadav:
Happy birthday cha @yuzi_chahal 😊 pic.twitter.com/4riM83oNoj— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 23, 2019
Suresh Raina:
Have a fantastic day, bro @yuzi_chahal happy, happy birthday! stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/qdAncGjVof— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 23, 2019
Cheteshwar Pujara:
Wish you a great birthday @yuzi_chahal, keep shining ✨— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 23, 2019
The leg-spinner made his ODI debut in June 2016 against Zimbabwe and has played 49 ODIs so far. Chahal has scalped 84 wickets. His best figures are 6/42 in the 50-over-format.
He has played 31 T20s in India colours and picked up 46 wickets with 6/25 being his personal best.
