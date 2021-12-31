India fined for slow over-rate in first Test against South Africa, lose one WTC point as well

The Virat Kohli-led side will also lose one point from its ICC Men's World Test Championship tally due to this offence, the ICC said. Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India ended one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, the ICC said in a statement.

In addition, as per Article 16.11 of the ICC Men's World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele levelled the charge. India won the match by 113 runs at the SuperSport Park to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Thursday (December 30).

With this win, Kohli and his band created history by breaching South Africa's fortress 'Centurion' and became the first Asian side to come out victorious at this venue. Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener. The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch break and were trailing by 123 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin. Shami picked up five wickets in the first innings and was the wrecker in chief in the first innings.

However, opener KL Rahul was adjudged the player of the match for slamming a match-winning 123-run-knock and ensuring the Kohli-led side posted a competitive 327 in the first innings.