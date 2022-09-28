India-Pakistan Tests in England 'would be awesome', says Moeen

The two neighbouring nations, who share a complex history, have not played one another in cricket's longest format since 2007.

Pakistan have only recently seen the resumption of home matches for the first time in 10 years.

But the ECB is said to be working on a plan to have India play Pakistan on neutral in England. ESPNcricinfo reports Pakistan are unlikely to take up the offer as the PCB concentrates on hosting matches itself.

It is an idea that appeals to Moeen – an England international of Pakistani descent.

"That would be awesome, brilliant," he said. "It's a shame that they don't play each other unless it's a World Cup or an ICC event because they're two great teams and two massive playing nations.

"With the viewing figures involved, it would be one of the biggest games, and it’s not been done for a very long time.

"It would be great because Pakistan have a really good bowling attack, and India have a great Test side. It would be really good."