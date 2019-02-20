From Harbhajan to Azharuddin: Who said, what as demand to boycott India-Pakistan World Cup tie grows

Harbhajan Singh:

On Monday, Harbhajan Singh told a news channel: "India should not play Pakistan in the World Cup. India are powerful enough to win the World Cup without having to play Pakistan. This is a difficult time. The attack that has happened, it was unbelievable and it's very wrong. Strict action will surely be taken by the government. When it comes to cricket, I don't think we should have any relations with them otherwise they will keep treating us like this."

BCCI:

Even the men who mattered in BCCI said that not playing Pakistan in the World Cup is a "long shot" as of now.

"Harbhajan had shared his point of view but he didn't clarify what happens if we are again pitted against them in the semi-final or suppose final. Does that mean that we will be forfeiting World Cup semi-final or final? So we are all talking about hypothetical situations," a senior BCCI official said.

"The situation will get clearer after some time, a little closer to the World Cup. ICC has nothing to do with it. If the government at that point in time feels we shouldn't play, it's obvious that we won't play.

ICC:

ICC chief Dave Richardson: Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this terrible incident and we will be monitoring the situation with our Members. There is no indication that any (of the) matches at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will not go ahead as planned.

UP Minister Chetan Chauhan on cricket with Pak: Not participating in global tournaments is not easy as every tournament has its rules & many participating nations. If we pull out, we may have to face consequences, could be fined or banned, I think Govt & BCCI will consider this.

Chetan Chauhan:

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan and a present UP Government minister: Not participating in global tournaments is not easy as every tournament has its rules & many participating nations. If we pull out, we may have to face consequences, could be fined or banned, I think Government and BCCI will consider this.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on cricket with Pakistan: The people from the cricket board, government, and security establishment will decide on it. I have nothing to say but we should respect the sentiments of those who are against this.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad:

The people from the cricket board, government, and security establishment will decide on it. I have nothing to say but we should respect the sentiments of those who are against this.

I've been advocating a ban on sporting & cultural contacts with Pak which exploits them to propagate a false image of respectability. A sporting boycott of South Africa helped end apartheid. This is just 1 of many arrows (from military to economic) in India's quiver to punish Pak — Minhaz Merchant

Minhaz Merchant

This is what senior journalist and author Minhaz Merchant had to say on the burning issue.

Azhar backs Harbhajan's claim

"If we are not playing Pakistan in bilateral series, we should not play them anywhere. I agree with Harbhajan, the World Cup cannot be bigger than the country," Azharuddin was quoted as saying by India Today.