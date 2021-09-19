India's 2021-22 Home Season Full Schedule: New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa to arrive

New Delhi, Sep 19: Soon after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, Team India will kick off a busy campaign. The Men In Blue, under the leadership of a new T20I captain, will welcome New Zealand for a three-T20I series. The cricket season is likely to begin at home after the IPL 2021 was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio bubble.
New Zealand will also play two Tests against India and Team India will be led by Virat Kohli in the longest format. After the New Zealand series at home, Team India will leave for the South Africa tour.
Upon arrival from the African shores, Team India will host West Indies for 3 ODIs and as many T20Is in February. Later, India will host Sri Lanka for 2 Test matches and three T20Is followed by a five-match T20I series against South Africa in the month of June. The SA series will be held after the conclusion of the IPL 2022 - which will be a ten-team affair.
Here's Team India's schedule for the home series:
India vs New Zealand
1st T20I: November 17, Jaipur
2nd T20I: November 19, Ranchi
3rd T20I: November 21, Kolkata
1st Test: November 25-29, Kanpur
2nd Test: December 03-07, Mumbai
India vs West Indies (2022)
1st ODI: February 06, Ahmedabad
2nd ODI: February 09, Jaipur
3rd ODI: February 12, Kolkata
1st T20I: February 15, Cuttack
2nd T20I: February 18, Vishakhapatnam
3rd T20I: February 20, Trivandrum
India vs Sri Lanka (2022)
1st Test: February 25-01 March, Bengaluru
2nd Test: March 05-09, Mohali
1st T20I: March 13, Mohali
2nd T20I: March 15, Dharamsala
3rd T20I: March 18, Lucknow
India vs South Africa (2022)
1st T20I: June 09, Chennai
2nd T20I: June 12, Bangalore
3rd T20I: June 14, Nagpur
4th T20I: June 15, Rajkot
5th T20I: June 19, Delhi
Team India, meanwhile, will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 which will be held in the UAE. The Men In Blue will be led by Virat Kohli for the last time in the shortest format of the game. Kohli has announced that he will be stepping down as India captain from the T20I format. India might be either led by Rohit Sharma or a new captain if the selectors look for a future prospect.
