India Squad for South Africa T20: Shreyas, Shahbaz, Umesh drafted in; Shami misses out

Deepak Hooda has been ruled out of the upcoming South Africa Tour of India after sustaining a back injury. The all-rounder is at the NCA for further management of his injury.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the NCA for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the India squad in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohammad Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad.

India squad for South Africa T20Is (Updated): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.