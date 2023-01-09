India v Sri Lanka: No ODI guarantees for Suryakumar despite stunning T20I form

India take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).

It comes off the back of India beating their sub-continental rivals 2-1 in a T20I series that went down to the last match, which was decided by Suryakumar's superb unbeaten 112 from 51 deliveries.

Suryakumar unlikely to get a spot in ODIs

Suryakumar is number one in the ICC T20I batting rankings, and Rohit is the only player to have scored more tons in the format than the 32-year-old.

However, Suryakumar's form in the shortest format does not guarantee him a place in India's 50-over side, especially with a World Cup looming.

"The problem happens when we start comparing different formats," Rohit told reporters.

"We have to look who has done well in ODI cricket for us, what situation they have done well in. They have been under pressure, and they have gone in, batted and scored runs.

"All those things you need to take into account before making that call.

"I do understand the form as well. Form is important, but the format is also important. The 50-over format is a different format, slightly longer than the T20 format, and the guys who have performed in ODIs will definitely get a run. We are very clear in what we want to do."

Suryakumar enjoyed a fine start to his ODI career but has tapered off, and in his past 10 matches he has averaged only 15 in the format.

He is likely to compete with Shreyas Iyer for a place in the side against Sri Lanka.

Iyer has scored 724 runs in men's ODIs since the beginning of 2022, the most by any batter in the period, while he averages 54 against Sri Lanka.

India will definitely be without star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from a back injury.

History on India's side

India have won five of their last six ODIs against Sri Lanka, although their only loss during this period came in the sides' most recent encounter on July 2021.

Sri Lanka have lost 93 times to India in the format, with New Zealand the only side to have lost more times to a single opponent (Australia – 95).

Rohit's happy hunting ground

India skipper Rohit scored an unbeaten 152 runs the last time India played in Guwahati (vs West Indies). Rohit struck eight sixes that day, the most by any player at this ground.