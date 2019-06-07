India to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is in New Zealand next year

The blockbuster of a tour which includes five T20s, three ODIs and two Tests, to be played at the Basin Reserve and Hagley Oval, respectively. The tour will begin on January 24 and culminate on March 4, 2020.

Features of the tour include a World Test Championship clash between the World No.1 and No.2 ranked sides, and the return to Eden Park for an intensive period of white ball cricket.

Prior to India's tour, the Blackcaps will host England for two tests and five Twenty20 matches as part of a six-week cricket tour beginning in late October. The ECB said Friday that the tests will both be played on New Zealand's North Island at Mt. Maunganui beginning Nov. 21 and at Hamilton from Nov. 29.

NZC's investment in the "A" team programme will continue to build momentum when India A arrive in mid-January to play three 50-over games and two four-day "Tests" at Hagley Oval and Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

NZC chief executive David White said that, outside the two World Cups New Zealand has jointly hosted, he couldn't recall a more significant or substantial home international programme.

"We're simply delighted with the way it's all fitted together," he said.

"It speaks volumes of the regard in which the Blackcaps and White Ferns are held that we can attract such a wealth of talent over the course of one summer.

"We're particularly thrilled for all those involved in securing Bay Oval as New Zealand's ninth Test venue. A lot of people have worked hard for this recognition and I'm sure the venue will continue to go from strength to strength."

Mr White said it was also pleasing Eden Park was scheduled to hold five short-form games over the course of the summer, following a lean period of hosting international cricket in recent years.

"We take our hats off to Eden Park," he said. "They've really come to the party; obtaining resource consents, offering compelling commercial terms and a reduction in match-day costs, and consistently preparing high quality wickets and outfield".

He said the second T20 against India on Sunday, January 26 - part of a proposed festival of cricket at Eden Park along with White Ferns-South Africa ODIs, was still subject to receiving resource consent from the Auckland council.

"This is a notified consent process and I'd really encourage the cricket community to make submissions in support of the game - which is scheduled for India's Republic Day and is shaping up to be a wonderful occasion."