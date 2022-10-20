India tour of Bangladesh 2022: Full Schedule, Squads, Venues, When and Where to Watch

The bilateral series between the neighbours will begin with a three-match ODI series and all three games will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The opening ODI will begin on December 4 and the second match will be played three days later on the seventh of the month. The third and final 50-over game between the two teams will be played on December 10.

After a gap of three days, both teams will head to Chattogram for the opening Test match on October 14. The second Test will begin on December 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Both matches are part of the ICC World Test Championships and winning them both will keep the Rohit Sharma-led side's WTC Final hopes alive.

"The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series," BCB chief Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.

Full Schedule:

ODIs:

1st ODI - December 4 - Mirpur

2nd ODI - December 7 - Mirpur

Third ODI - December 10 - Mirpur

Tests:

1st Test - December 14-18 - Chattogram

2nd Test - December 22-26 - Mirpur.

Squad:

The squads for the series haven't been announced as the two teams are participating in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The squads will be announced once the showpiece event in Australia concludes on November 13.

The BCCI might send a full-strength squad to Bangladesh as the Test series will be crucial, keeping the WTC points in mind.

Timings: The ODIs are likely to start around 1:30 PM while the Test matches will begin at 9 AM in the morning.

Where to watch:

The TV channels and live-streaming information in India will also be known at a later date.