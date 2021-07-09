India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Kul-Cha will gain confidence bowling in ODI series, says Laxman

The spin twins were a vital cog of the Indian bowling attack in limited-overs cricket in the lead-up to the 50-over World Cup in 2019, but the duo have seen their stocks decline recently due to some mixed form.

Laxman feels the Kul-Cha pair must feature in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka as bowling in the three matches will help the spin duo regain confidence.

"I would like to see them play in three ODIs, because there are six spinners as you rightly mentioned. I think in ODIs, each bowler will get to play 10 overs," Laxman said during Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

"So, the more overs they bowl, the more success they have, they will get back the confidence - especially Kuldeep Yadav."

While Laxman feels Chahal needs to get back to his very best heading into the T20 World Cup, where he will play a crucial role for India, the former batsman thinks regaining confidence is key for Kuldeep.

"Chahal is a successful and experienced bowler, he is high on confidence and a very important member, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup. I think Kuldeep requires to get his confidence back," he added.

Laxman also praised batsman Suryakumar Yadav, stating that the 30-year-old right-hander has the potential to be a part of the World T20 squad.

"I was excited seeing the way Suryakumar Yadav batted at No.3. His first scoring shot in international cricket, that too against a quality fast bowler like Jofra Archer, shows the kind of confidence, the talent and the skill he possesses - this is a great opportunity!

"I want him to play all six matches because he is someone who can definitely walk into the T20 World Cup squad, as far as I am concerned. I want him to grow and gain the confidence of scoring runs, even at the international level," he added.

A Shikhar Dhawan-led India side are set to take on hosts Sri Lanka in a limited over series, comprising ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on July 13.