India trio of Jadeja, Bumrah and Iyer celebrate birthdays, wishes pour in

While Jadeja turned 32, Bumrah and Iyer turned 27 and 26 respectively. December 6 is also the birthday of former India pacer RP Singh and India batsman Karun Nair, who are 35 and 29 respectively.

Jadeja has been a mainstay in the Indian squad across all the three formats for many years and started out mainly as a bowling all-rounder in the national team, but he has showcased his batting ability recently and is all set to take over a genuine all-rounder's role.

Jadeja has taken 213 wickets in Tests, 188 in ODIs and 39 in T20Is. In addition, the left-arm all-rounder has also scored 1,869 Test runs, 2,411 ODI runs and 217 runs in the shortest format of the game. He was looking very impressive in the tour down under with the bat, but concussion and hamstring injury have ruled him out of the remainder of the T20 series.

Regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Bumrah has emerged as India's strike bowler across all the formats of the game. He's a proven match-winner and is starting to find his form right in time for the Test series against Australia. India's pace spearhead has taken 68 wickets in 14 Tests, 108 wickets in 67 ODIs and 59 wickets in 49 T20Is.

Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, broke into the Indian team after the 2019 World Cup and has since remained an integral part of ODI and T20I sides. He has played in 21 ODIs scoring 807 runs and has scored 417 runs in 21 T20Is.

Karnataka batsman Nair, who was part of the Test squad last year, has played 6 matches in the longest format, scoring 374 runs. He is also the second Indian batsman to score a Test triple century. RP Singh, meanwhile, is a retired pro, who has featured in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is, has taken 40, 69 and 15 wickets in respective formats.

As team India stars celebrate their birthday, cricket fraternity wished them via social media:

Man of the Match on Test debut 💪

2007 World T20-winner 🏆



Here's wishing @rpsingh, former #TeamIndia pacer and present member of BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, a very happy birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/4AHJJQMIpo — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020

Wishing @karun126, only the second Indian batsman to score a Test triple hundred, a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/o9wNnQa4YH — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020

🧢 49 Tests, 168 ODIs, 50 T20Is

☝️ 440 international scalps

🏏 4497 runs

💥 An outstanding fielder



The all-rounder holds the record for the most wickets by a left-arm spinner in ODIs for India 👏



Happy birthday to @imjadeja! pic.twitter.com/dcpghDhCDc — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

🙌 A bowler with a unique action

🔥 India's leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is

⚡️ One of the best death bowlers around



Happy birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93 💥 pic.twitter.com/109VRy36Pd — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

Here's to another year of staying young, wild and free everytime you play the beautiful game, @ShreyasIyer15 ✨



Wishing the no-look specialist, on and off the field magician and our Skipper, a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎉💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #HappyBirthdayShreyas pic.twitter.com/wSI5jhIorR — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 5, 2020

Super Birthday to our Royal Navghan! Wishing namma Jaddu a speedy recovery and wishing us all semma Jaddu moments all year round. 😍💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/omPAtMU2n2 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 5, 2020