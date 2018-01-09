ICC U-19 WC: India thrash South Africa by 189 runs in warm-up match

Christchurch, Jan 9: India U-19 boys produced an all-round effort to register a whopping 189-run win over South Africa U-19 team in a warm-up match of the U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday (January 9).

A four-wicket haul by Bengal pacer Ishan Porel helped his team notch up a massive 189-run win after India colts decided to bat first. Riding on twin half-centuries by Aryan Juyal (86) and Himanshu Rana (68), India scored 332 for 8 and set a daunting total for the boys in yellow and greens.

In reply, the Proteas were bundled out for 143 with Porel getting rid of South Africa's top order, claiming four wickets for 23 runs in his eight overs.

Electing to bat, India started off well with openers Prithvi Shaw (16) and Manjot Kalra (31) sharing an opening stand of 54 runs.

However, pacer Akhona Mnyaka got rid of the Indian top order quickly, dismissing Shaw and Shubman Gill in the span of two balls.

He claimed Kalra's wicket 10 balls later. Aryan and Himanshu then steadied the Indian innings as the duo hit eight boundaries and a six each in the 92-ball and 69-ball innings respectively.

Chasing the huge total, the South African batsmen never settled down, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Jean du Plessis scored a lone fifty off 82 balls before he was trapped leg before on a Shiva Singh delivery in the 38th over.

Singh (2/9) along with Kamlesh Nagarkoti (2/15) and Abhishek Sharma (2/16) picked up two wickets each for India.

India captain Prithvi Shaw said the team's batsmen, as well as bowlers, were acclimatising well.

"It was a good win for us, just getting used to these conditions. We dominated and executed quite well and we are practising hard so all credit to the boys," Shaw said.

India colts will face Australia in their opening game of the tournament on January 14 (Sunday) at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Brief scores: India: 332/8 in 50 overs (Aryan Juyal 86, Himanshu Rana 68; Akhona Mnyaka 40/3). South Africa: 143 all out in 38.3 overs (Jean du Plessis 50, Jiveshan Pillay 29; Ishan Porel 23/4).

(With inputs from PTI)