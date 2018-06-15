India Vs Afghanistan, One-off Test Live Day 2: Tourists bundled out for 109, hosts enforce follow-on

Ravichandran Ashwin lived up to his reputation and grabbed four wickets and conceded just 27 runs from 8 overs. The premier India spinner completed 315 wickets in Test cricket and surpassed Zaheer Khan (311) to become third highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format.

Ishant Sharma (2/28), Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) bagged two wickets apiece while pacer Umesh Yadav (1/18) bagged a wicket.

The visitors had a poor outing with the bat when they came out to bat as their openers cheaply. Mohammad Shahzad (14) was run out by Hardik Pandya via a direct hit from the athletic fielder, while Javed Ahmadi (1) was cleaned up by a peach of a delivery from pacer Ishant Sharma.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya played composed knock before Afghanistan bowlers restricted India to 474 in their first innings on day two of the lone Test match here on Friday (June 15).

Pandya (71) played a brilliant knock on the second day after Shikhar Dhawan (107) and Murali Vijay (105) struck sensational tons on the opening day of the historic Test match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Local boy KL Rahul (54) was the fourth highest scorer in the innings.

Yamin Ahmadzai (3/53) emerged as the pick of bowlers for debutants Afghanistan who managed to bundle out the number one ranked side in Test cricket. At one stage India looked headed for a massive total but the visitors scripted a fantastic comeback to prevent the hosts from posting a big total.

Hardik Pandya and R Ashwin resumed their innings on day two to start India's innings from 347 for 6. But Ashwin's stay at the crease didn't last long as he was dismissed by Yamin Ahmadzai for 18. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder paid for playing a ball going away from him and the keeper pouched him comfortably.

India are all out for 474 runs in the first innings of the Historic Test match. Yamin was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets followed by Wafadar and Rashid Khan who took two wickets each.#AFGvIND #INDvAFG #HistoricTest pic.twitter.com/pswKB9kbBd — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Pandya raced to his third Test fifty off 83 balls and kept frustrating Afghanistan bowlers with his impressive knock. Pandya played a calm, and composed knock of 71 runs off 94 deliveries before he was dismissed by Wafadar. He lost his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja (20) two balls before after the duo stitched a valuable partnership of 67 runs for the eighth wicket and frustrated the visitors till the time they were batting.

Umesh's cameo frustrates tourists:

Umesh Yadav (26* off 21 balls) played a brilliant cameo after the departure of well set Pandya and took the hosts past 450. The tailender, who always enjoys batting, targetted Wafadar in particular as 21 runs came from one of his overs.

Ishant Sharma (8) was the final wicket to perish as he was trapped by Rashid Khan (2/154).

Earlier on day one, hundreds from Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay gave Afghanistan the expectedly tough initiation into Test cricket. The debutants managed to find their bearings to leave India a tad uncomfortable at 347 for 6 on a rain-curtailed first day of the historic one-off Test. However, the tourists bowled well in the extended final session on Day 1.

Dhawan (107 off 96 balls) bludgeoned the rookie Afghan bowlers into submission with a single session century while Vijay grinded them with a compact 105 off 153 balls as the duo smashed 168 in only 28.4 overs.

However, the world no.1 hosts did take their foot off the pedal in the final session losing five wickets for 99 runs in 32 overs. The result was that the day end scorecard didn't paint a sorry picture for Afghanistan something that was threatening to happen after the first two sessions.

The final session definitely belonged to Afghanistan as their bowlers put up an inspired performance backed by the fielders. Vijay and a well-set KL Rahul (54 off 64 balls) were removed in quick succession by the impressive pace duo of Yamin Ahmadzai (2/32 in 13 overs) and Wafadar (1/53 in 15 overs).

The Vijay-Rahul second wicket partnership yielded 112 runs but their dismissals brought about a collapse. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (10 off 45 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (35) couldn't maintain the momentum giving the visiting team bowlers something to cheer about in the final session. Rahane became Rashid Khan's maiden Test scalp while Mujeeb ur Rahman got Pujara caught at leg-gully with one that spun in sharply.

Comeback-man Dinesh Karthik (4) was run-out needlessly as a solid foundation laid by the openers was wasted by the middle-order. Rashid (1/120 in 26 overs) conceded a 'century', getting a reality check on the enormous gulf between T20 and Test cricket during the first two sessions.

Earlier, Dhawan became the first Indian batsman to score a century in the first session of a Test match joining the illustrious ranks of Sir Don Bradman, Victor Trumper, Majid Khan, and David Warner.

The hapless bowlers struggled during the first two sessions as they were not able to hit the correct 'Test match length', especially the spinners, who are used to bowling flat and quick.

Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons' statement about "not knowing what it's all about till you get there" seemed prophetic as the talented bunch of cricketers got their introductory lessons in red ball cricket from two openers, who have played 85 Test matches between themselves.

Rashid, the reigning crown prince of 24-ball spells, received a harsh treatment from Dhawan, who smacked him for three boundaries to complete a half-century in 47 balls. Dhawan also hit a flowing cover drive off Rashid to complete his sixth Test hundred off 87 balls as Vijay also frustrated the minnows with his watertight technique.

At the onset, opening bowler Ahmadzai bowled a few sharp outswingers before leaving the field with a muscle pull. He did come back at the stroke of lunch but left after another four-over spell in which he got Dhawan's wicket.

During the final session, he also got Rahul, who dragged a delivery back onto his stumps. The other new ball bowler, Wafadar was angling it across the left-hander and Vijay faced him more to wear him out and take advantage of the spinners. While Dhawan was more forceful in his strokeplay, Vijay was more silken in his drives.

Vijay's innings had 15 boundaries and a six. He completed his 12th hundred with a lofted shot over point off Wafadar. However, the young pacer had the last laugh when he got one to jag back as Vijay shouldered arms and was adjudged leg before.

Rashid understood it the hard way. Initially, he was relying too much on the quicker deliveries but missing the length time and again meant that he was carted on all sides of the wicket. Once the openers were gone, Rashid found his mojo and got to land his googlies consistently on good length troubling the middle order batsmen.