India vs Afghanistan Test Match: Date, Time, Squads, TV Channels & Live Stream Information

With this one-off Test match, Afghanistan will become a Test playing nation, who have been making an upward curve in the limited-overs format.

The Afghanistan team under Asghar Stanikzai's captaincy will lock horns with the world's number one ranked Test side.

Team India would step out on the field in the absence of their charismatic skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli. Kohli's deputy, Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side in Bengaluru.

June 14 will be regarded as a historic day in the history of the war-ravaged country and people would take pride in whatever they have achieved on the cricketing arena.

After impressive performances in the limited-overs formats, Afghanistan must be eager to prove they can stand the stresses of a five-day match.

Timings: The match starts at 9:30 AM.

Channel: The historic Test match between the two teams will be telecast at StarSports Network. Hotstar.com will live stream the match.

Afghanistan squad:

Ashgar Stanikzai, Mohammed Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza Hotak, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai Wafadar, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

India squad:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shikhar Dhawan, M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur.