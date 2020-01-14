Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Pant suffers concussion, Rahul keeps wickets in his absence

By Pti
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Pant suffers concussion, Rahul keeps wickets in his absence

Mumbai, Jan 14: Rishabh Pant on Tuesday suffered a concussion after getting hit on the helmet while batting, forcing K L Rahul to take his position behind the stumps during the first ODI against Australia here.

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Highlights: Finch, Warner smash unbeaten centuries as Australia thrash India by 10 wickets | As it Happened

"Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. K L Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment and his progress will be tracked overnight. A specialist has been consulted and an update will be given accordingly," the BCCI said in a statement.

Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India's 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia.

While Rahul kept the wickets, Manish Pandey came in as an on-field replacement for Pant. Australia gave India a 10-wicket hammering in the series opener, their biggest against the sub-continental giants.

More RISHABH PANT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 21:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue