India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 | Jasprit Bumrah twin strike keeps Indians in the game

Bumrah gave India an upper hand in the game after two early wickets before the dinner break on day two. The speedster sent both the openers - Matthew Wade (8) and Joe Burns (8) - back to the pavilion.

Australia could be three wickets down but Bumrah dropped Marnus Labuschange (16) at the boundary. That was a sitter but Bumrah failed to judge the boundary paddling behind him.

Labuschagne and Steve Smith are unbeaten on 16 and 1 respectively and Australia's score read 35/2 in 19 overs.

Earlier, India just added 11 runs to their total after resuming the second day on 233/6, overnight batters Wriddhiman Saha (9) and Ravichandran Ashwin (15) failed to add a single run to their personal scores and were sent back to the pavilion in the early overs of the opening session.

Pat Cummins struck on the second ball of the day as he dismissed Ashwin and broke the 27-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Mitchell Starc from the other end bagged Saha and reduced the visiting team at 235/8 in 90.3 overs.

Starc and Cummins then easily removed tailenders -- Umesh Yadav (6) and Mohammed Shami (0) -- and bundled out India for 244. Jasprit Bumrah remained unbeaten on four runs.

For Australia, Starc clinched four wickets and returned with the best figures of 4- 53 while Cummins grabbed three scalps.