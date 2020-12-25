India vs Australia 2020 2nd Test: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Melbourne, December 25: After a humiliating loss in the pink-ball Test, it will be all about coming back all guns blazing for India when they take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Saturday (December 26).

If the humiliation of getting bundled out for 36 wasn't enough, India was handed a confidence-denting blow when pacer Mohammad Shami was ruled out of the remaining series with a fractured arm. Not to forget the departure of skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli as he was granted paternity leave.

After India dominated the first two days of the opening Test, it took a once in a lifetime spell of pace bowling from the duo of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to turn the table in Australia's favour and that first session on the third afternoon combined with Joe Burns' unbeaten fifty has given the hosts a huge confidence booster.

India on the other hand saw their chances of registering a win in the first game vanish in minutes. Now India and Australia are dealing with contrasting feelings as they head into the Boxing Day Test.

On the other hand, Australia will be riding on the back of a come-from-behind win in the first Test. Here's an essential TV guide to the second Test between India and Australia.

1. Match date and venue The match will start from Saturday (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue where India registered a comprehensive 137-run win over Australia in the 2018-19 tour. 2. Match time The second Test between India and Australia will begin at 5 AM IST. 3. Where to watch The Boxing Day Test will be live on Sony Sports Networks. Live stream will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the updates via MyKhel. 4. Predicted 11 India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari/Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha/Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav. Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.