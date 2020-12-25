India vs Australia 2020 2nd Test: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

1. Match date and venue
The match will start from Saturday (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue where India registered a comprehensive 137-run win over Australia in the 2018-19 tour.
2. Match time
The second Test between India and Australia will begin at 5 AM IST.
3. Where to watch
The Boxing Day Test will be live on Sony Sports Networks. Live stream will be on Sony LIV. You can also follow the updates via MyKhel.
4. Predicted 11
India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari/Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha/Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.
Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.